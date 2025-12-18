Kansas Commerce Department confirms ‘active discussions’ with Chiefs about Kansas stadium

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

A spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Commerce told KSHB 41 News Thursday the state is in “active discussions” with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The State of Kansas is in active discussions with the Kansas City Chiefs about the prospects of building a new stadium and other facilities in Kansas,” the Kansas Department of Commerce posted Thursday afternoon on its Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed the legitimacy of the post to KSHB 41 News.

“No final agreement has been reached, but this would be a massive economic win for Kansas and benefit Kansans for generations to come. We are aggressively pursuing this opportunity.”

The Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council is set to meet on Monday, Dec. 22, in Topeka for a hearing. A formal agenda has not yet been posted.

A spokesperson for Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, who chairs the LCC, confirmed Monday’s meeting.

While the topic of a possible Chiefs stadium appears likely, Masterson’s spokesperson told KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan that while he believes the Kansas City Royals “are fully committed” to the state, their proposal will “not be finalized or considered this year or during the upcoming legislative session.”

“Senate President Masterson believes the Kansas City Royals are fully committed to Kansas, which fulfills their obligation regarding the advanced timeline given from the LCC,” Masterson’s spokesperson said. “While their location proposal continues to evolve, it will not be finalized or considered this year or during the upcoming legislative session.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.