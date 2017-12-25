Kareem Hunt gives Super Bowl tickets to officers who saved fan's life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kareem Hunt gave two unsuspecting Raytown police officers a big surprise in the form of two tickets to Super Bowl LII.

The Kansas City Chiefs running back popped into a Raytown Police Department meeting to deliver the gifts clad in a Santa hat.

The officers, Sergeant Jared Rogers and Detective Thomas Greer, saved a fan's life at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17. The pair just happened to be nearby when they came across the man in critical condition in the parking lot.

They performed CPR and other life-saving measures to keep the man alive until an ambulance could maneuver through the crowd and take him to a hospital.

Rogers and Greer both stayed humble after being recognized for their actions. Rogers also credited firemen who were nearby and stepped in to help.

“I think most folks who do our job would agree that we don’t do it for the recognition,” Rogers told Chiefs.com. “We were just trying to do right by this guy and give him every chance to survive.”

But even though they say they were just doing their jobs, Hunt was happy to give them a gift he felt they deserved.

“Those guys are heroes to me,” Hunt told Chiefs.com. “It’s pretty cool that I had a chance to do something like this. It’s around Christmas time and I just love being able to give back and make each of these guys’ days.”