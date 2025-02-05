KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes talks with former Kansas City Chiefs QB Rich Gannon

NEW ORLEANS — Super Bowl week seems to always bring out everyone who knows a thing or two about football.

On Wednesday, KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes caught up with former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback-turned broadcaster, Rich Gannon, on Radio Row during the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Gannon led the Chiefs to a 13-3 record in two of the three seasons he played for the team from 1995 to 1998, good enough for a Divisional Round appearance in both those seasons.

Both runs ended with a loss, giving Gannon the perspective of how difficult it can be to get over that hump once, let alone the seven times the Chiefs have been able to do it in the Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes era.

“They’ve been mature enough to handle success,” Gannon said about what impresses him most about this year's Chiefs team. “And their ability to handle adversity in close games, there’s been no one better in football in the last three seasons than the Chiefs in close games. And that has to do with Patrick Mahomes. You give him the football with two minutes and he finds a way to get his team to the finish line.”

Kevin asked Gannon how he would handle the Eagles pass rush if he were under center in Super Bowl LIX.

Al Miller/KSHB Rich Gannon

“I wouldn’t hold onto the ball,” he quickly responded. “That’s the one thing. That’s when bad plays show up. You’ve got to be able to change it up with them. They’re a really good defense. Andy will have a good plan. Andy’s had a lot of success.”

Patrick Mahomes has as well. He’s 8-0 against Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio; 6-0 when Fangio was head coach of the Denver Broncos and 2-0 when he was defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins.

Gannon, a Philly native, denies any allegiance to the Eagles and just wants to see a good game. His prediction? Look for Super Bowl LIX to be close.

—