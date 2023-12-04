Lawrence artist custom designs Chiefs players' cleats for NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reached tremendous feats, and now they'll have tremendous shoes on their feet.

"I am painting two pairs of cleats for My Cause My Cleats for the Kansas City Chiefs," said artist John Sebelius.

John Sebelius

Sebelius, an artist out of Lawrence, Kansas, has collaborated with dozens of Chiefs players over the years.

"Patrick Mahomes, Sammy Watkins. I did Andy Reid's shoes," he said. "I did KC Wolf's shoes — those took like a whole month because they're ginormous."

For this NFL season's My Cause My Cleats campaign, Sebelius is working with Chiefs center Creed Humprey and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

John Sebelius

"It's an incredible opportunity to get to collaborate with players that have a real connection to a certain foundation or cause that they care about and get to take those ideas that they have and articulate it onto their shoewear for the game," Sebelius said.

As part of this collaboration, Sebelius works with each player on ideas, color swatches and sketches for their cleats, but the finished work is a surprise.

The players will unbox their custom cleats and lace them up on Dec. 10 when KC hosts the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"To see something on the field that I have created that both makes the player feel better when they're playing but also showcases these really important organizations, that fuels me, so I will continue to do this as long as the Chiefs keep asking me," Sebelius said.

