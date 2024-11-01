Legendary Chiefs play-by-play broadcaster, Chiefs staff nominated for 2024 Salute to Service Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs play-by-play broadcaster Mitch Holthus and the Chiefs team staff are nominated for the 2024 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The award is given each year to a league member who "demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community," according to a news release.

Finalists will be announced in January and the winner honored at the NFL Honors awards show during Super Bowl week.

Fans can vote for a nominee at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote until Nov. 30. Each fan is permitted one vote per day.

Holthus is in his 29th season as the play-by-play Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He has held that job longer than any other broadcaster in Chiefs history.

Holthus was born in Fort Lewis, Washington, where his father served in the U.S. Army

According to the news release, "Holthus empowers military members with his work with groups including The Battle Within, an organization whose mission is to break down barriers and provide all veterans and first responders the mental and behavioral health support they need."

Holthus developed an active relationship at Fort Leonard Wood, visiting with the 5th Engineering Battalion to combat suicide, the news release states.

He’s also served as emcee at draft day celebrations at Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Riley. He speaks at the United States Army Command and General Staff College.

Former Chiefs Donnie Edwards and Jared Allen were previous Salute to Service Award winners.

