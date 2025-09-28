LIVE BLOG | Chiefs, Ravens release inactives ahead of matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in Kansas City, Missouri, to play the Baltimore Ravens, as both teams look to avoid a 1-3 start to the season.
Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will air on CBS.
UPDATE, 2:10 p.m. | The Chiefs and Ravens are out with their inactives ahead of today’s game.
All eyes have been on Chris Jones after reports that he was in Mississippi early Sunday for a funeral of a relative.
Jones is expected to be able to make it back and is active for today’s game.
Chiefs inactives: CB Kristian Fulton, TE Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell, DE Mike Danna, OL Hunter Nourzad, WR Jason Brownlee, DT Brodric Martin
Ravens inactives: CB Jaire Alexander, FS Reuben Lowery III, RB Keaton Mitchell, FB Patrick Ricard, LB Kyle Van Noy, T Carson Vinson, NT Travis Jones
UPDATE, 2:05 p.m. | QB1 doing QB1 things as he warms up on the field.
Almost time to let it fly 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ZKg9PIs2D0— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 28, 2025
UPDATE, 1:50 p.m. | Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews show each other some respect ahead of today's key AFC matchup.
Some mutual respects between two of the best TEs in the NFL.— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 28, 2025
Travis Kelce daps up Mark Andrews right after taking the field for warm ups #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/t2R3NjJZiX
UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | Looking at the other side, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is going through mobility work after coming into the day as questionable with an ankle injury.
#RavensFlock LT Ronnie Stanley going through mobility work - came into the day as questionable with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/I4Tni0TqPv— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 28, 2025
UPDATE, 1:40 p.m. | General manager Brett Veach is busy as always.
Wonder who Brett Veach is talking to #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Jb7ykVB7I9— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 28, 2025
UPDATE, 1:35 p.m. | Tight end Travis Kelce is going with the casual look ahead of today's game.
Casual fit today for Travis Kelce #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/i0fmAcRHte— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 28, 2025
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. | The Ravens' porous run defense could mean good things for running backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco.
Ravens have the 3rd worst rush defense in the NFL. Good opportunity for a breakout game from the #Chiefs run game & Kareem Hunt #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/p5n3OD7HEh— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 28, 2025
Time to run all over the Ravens defense #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/FX9kZ4KFfJ— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 28, 2025
UPDATE, 1:20 p.m. | Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has arrived at Arrowhead and could get his third straight game with a touchdown today.
Tyquan Thornton about to make it 3 straight games with a TD? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/PCE617jqyN— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 28, 2025
UPDATE, 1:15 p.m. | It's Hollywood in Kansas City! Wide receiver Hollywood Brown is looking to make a statement against his former team.
How many yards for Hollywood? #Chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/bPKdQSWvqh— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 28, 2025
UPDATE, 1:05 p.m. | Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is set to make his return today after missing the last two weeks due to a shoulder injury.
Xavier Worthy makes his return today #Chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/5fWim2Zqp0— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 28, 2025
UPDATE, 1 p.m. | Cornerback Trent McDuffie looks locked in for today's matchup against the Ravens.
Trent Time ⌚️ #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/6CAsLWoRVs— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 28, 2025
UPDATE, 12:55 p.m. | Former Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back at Arrowhead, this time as a member of the Ravens.
Deandre Hopkins makes his return to Arrowhead Stadium #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/BDJwDu8vxU— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 28, 2025
UPDATE, 12:50 p.m. | The opposition is in the building.
The Ravens are here #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/HqcNbduGY6— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 28, 2025
UPDATE, 12:45 p.m. | Rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals is set to play in front of Chiefs Kingdom for the first time in his career.
Arrowhead debut loading for Jalen Royals #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hEId1Y5Kng— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 28, 2025
