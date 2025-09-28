Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs, Ravens release inactives ahead of matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arrives before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in Kansas City, Missouri, to play the Baltimore Ravens, as both teams look to avoid a 1-3 start to the season.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will air on CBS.

Follow along with KSHB 41's live coverage of the game below.

UPDATE, 2:10 p.m. | The Chiefs and Ravens are out with their inactives ahead of today’s game.

All eyes have been on Chris Jones after reports that he was in Mississippi early Sunday for a funeral of a relative.

Jones is expected to be able to make it back and is active for today’s game.

Chiefs inactives: CB Kristian Fulton, TE Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell, DE Mike Danna, OL Hunter Nourzad, WR Jason Brownlee, DT Brodric Martin

Ravens inactives: CB Jaire Alexander, FS Reuben Lowery III, RB Keaton Mitchell, FB Patrick Ricard, LB Kyle Van Noy, T Carson Vinson, NT Travis Jones

UPDATE, 2:05 p.m. | QB1 doing QB1 things as he warms up on the field.

UPDATE, 1:50 p.m. | Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews show each other some respect ahead of today's key AFC matchup.

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | Looking at the other side, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is going through mobility work after coming into the day as questionable with an ankle injury.

UPDATE, 1:40 p.m. | General manager Brett Veach is busy as always.

UPDATE, 1:35 p.m. | Tight end Travis Kelce is going with the casual look ahead of today's game.

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. | The Ravens' porous run defense could mean good things for running backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco.

UPDATE, 1:20 p.m. | Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has arrived at Arrowhead and could get his third straight game with a touchdown today.

UPDATE, 1:15 p.m. | It's Hollywood in Kansas City! Wide receiver Hollywood Brown is looking to make a statement against his former team.

UPDATE, 1:05 p.m. | Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is set to make his return today after missing the last two weeks due to a shoulder injury.

UPDATE, 1 p.m. | Cornerback Trent McDuffie looks locked in for today's matchup against the Ravens.

UPDATE, 12:55 p.m. | Former Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back at Arrowhead, this time as a member of the Ravens.

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m. | The opposition is in the building.

UPDATE, 12:45 p.m. | Rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals is set to play in front of Chiefs Kingdom for the first time in his career.

