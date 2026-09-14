LIVE BLOG | Chiefs players arrive for home opener against Broncos on Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Breathe easy, Chiefs Kingdom. Football is back in Kansas City.

The Chiefs kick off their regular season against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, with the return of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and new additions like reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III among the hottest topics heading into Monday night.

Follow all of our updates surrounding the game below.

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UPDATE, 5 p.m. | Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has a bright smile on his face as he makes his return to Kansas City.

UPDATE, 4:55 p.m. | Sixth overall draft pick Mansoor Delane will get a taste of the Arrowhead atmosphere for the first time in his career.

UPDATE, 4:50 p.m. | Rookie running back Emmett Johnson with a chip on his shoulder before game time.

#Chiefs rookie RB wears a hat with the number 161 on it.



He was selected with the 161st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.



Time to see if he was one of the steals of this year’s draft. pic.twitter.com/ORvbbxVjk5 — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 14, 2026

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | A clean white-on-white fit for K9's first game at Arrowhead.

All white on Monday Night for Kenneth Walker III 🐶⚪️ #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/6gJCrhY5DU — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 14, 2026

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. | The University of Kansas Marching Jayhawks are rehearsing at Arrowhead before they perform at halftime of tonight's game.

Looks like the @KUAthletics band will be performing tonight at Arrowhead 🥁🎺 pic.twitter.com/iek18Iu1TN — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 14, 2026

UPDATE, 4:25 p.m. | Trey Smith looks locked in ahead of tonight's AFC West showdown against the Broncos.

UPDATE, 4:20 p.m. | Big Red looks ready for tonight's big game at Arrowhead.

UPDATE, 4:05 p.m. | Harrison Butker enters Arrowhead to begin his 10th NFL season, all with the Chiefs.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | Fullback Ben VanSumeren, one of two players elevated from the practice squad for tonight's game, has arrived at Arrowhead.

#Chiefs with a fullback on the active roster for tonight: Ben VanSumeren pic.twitter.com/2bR5BzlD0d — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 14, 2026

UPDATE, 3:55 p.m. | QB1 is in the building!

UPDATE, 2:45 p.m. | The Chiefs announced they have activated defensive tackle Marcus Harris and fullback Ben VanSumeren from the practice squad via standard elevation.

We have activated Practice Squad Players DT Marcus Harris and FB Ben VanSumeren via standard elevation. pic.twitter.com/6I0ONHqoQO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 14, 2026

UPDATE, 2:10 p.m. | The calm before the storm at Arrowhead.

UPDATE, 1:35 p.m. | Fans are waiting in anticipation as the gates to Arrowhead Stadium don’t open for another hour and a half.

Gates don’t open for another hour and a half #Chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/FdlEhADj9g — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 14, 2026

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