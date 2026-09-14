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LIVE BLOG | Chiefs players arrive for home opener against Broncos on Monday Night Football

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Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shakes hands with fans after a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Breathe easy, Chiefs Kingdom. Football is back in Kansas City.

The Chiefs kick off their regular season against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, with the return of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and new additions like reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III among the hottest topics heading into Monday night.

Follow all of our updates surrounding the game below.

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has a bright smile on his face as he makes his return to Kansas City.

UPDATE, 4:55 p.m. | Sixth overall draft pick Mansoor Delane will get a taste of the Arrowhead atmosphere for the first time in his career.

UPDATE, 4:50 p.m. | Rookie running back Emmett Johnson with a chip on his shoulder before game time.

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | A clean white-on-white fit for K9's first game at Arrowhead.

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. | The University of Kansas Marching Jayhawks are rehearsing at Arrowhead before they perform at halftime of tonight's game.

UPDATE, 4:25 p.m. | Trey Smith looks locked in ahead of tonight's AFC West showdown against the Broncos.

UPDATE, 4:20 p.m. | Big Red looks ready for tonight's big game at Arrowhead.

UPDATE, 4:05 p.m. | Harrison Butker enters Arrowhead to begin his 10th NFL season, all with the Chiefs.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | Fullback Ben VanSumeren, one of two players elevated from the practice squad for tonight's game, has arrived at Arrowhead.

UPDATE, 3:55 p.m. | QB1 is in the building!

UPDATE, 2:45 p.m. | The Chiefs announced they have activated defensive tackle Marcus Harris and fullback Ben VanSumeren from the practice squad via standard elevation.

UPDATE, 2:10 p.m. | The calm before the storm at Arrowhead.

UPDATE, 1:35 p.m. | Fans are waiting in anticipation as the gates to Arrowhead Stadium don’t open for another hour and a half.

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