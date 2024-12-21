LIVE BLOG | Chiefs look to remain perfect at home against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Houston Texans Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in their final home game of the regular season.

UPDATE, 12:02 p.m. | The Chiefs kick off against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as they look to remain perfect at home and continue to lead the AFC.

UPDATE, 11:42 a.m. | Music superstar Taylor Swift has arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a very familiar color to fans of her and the Chiefs.

UPDATE, 11:25 a.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer has a more in-depth look at who will and won't take the field for Saturday's game.

UPDATE, 10:55 a.m. | Brown took the field during warmups in preparation for his first game in a Chiefs uniform.

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown is active for Saturday's game against the Houston Texans, which means he will finally make his much-anticipated debut.

Brown hasn't played in a single regular season game for the Chiefs after a sternoclavicular injury that he suffered in the team's first preseason game.

Below is the Chiefs' full list of inactive.

UPDATE, 10:35 a.m. | Chiefs fans are bracing for the cold as they tailgate before the team's final home game of the regular season.

UPDATE, 10:25 a.m. | A look at Mahomes testing out his right ankle, which he injured late in last Sunday's game, during warmups.

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports Reporter Matt Foster had a chat with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy before the game. Catch Foster's interview on our Countdown to Kickoff pregame show.

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. | Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is certainly larger than life with this 13-foot Claymation model.

UPDATE, 7:10 a.m. | The gates have opened at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and fans are flooding in.

7:10 a.m. and gates are now open! #chiefskingdom is ready!!



