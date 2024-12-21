Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs look to remain perfect at home against Texans

WR Hollywood Brown to make season debut
Chiefs fans brace the cold for final home game of the regular season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Houston Texans Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in their final home game of the regular season.

Kickoff is set for noon and you can watch the game for free on KSHB 41/NBC.

Follow along with us for updates on everything surrounding the game.

UPDATE, 12:02 p.m. | The Chiefs kick off against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as they look to remain perfect at home and continue to lead the AFC.

UPDATE, 11:42 a.m. | Music superstar Taylor Swift has arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a very familiar color to fans of her and the Chiefs.

UPDATE, 11:25 a.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer has a more in-depth look at who will and won't take the field for Saturday's game.

UPDATE, 10:55 a.m. | Brown took the field during warmups in preparation for his first game in a Chiefs uniform.

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown is active for Saturday's game against the Houston Texans, which means he will finally make his much-anticipated debut.

Brown hasn't played in a single regular season game for the Chiefs after a sternoclavicular injury that he suffered in the team's first preseason game.

Below is the Chiefs' full list of inactive.

UPDATE, 10:35 a.m. | Chiefs fans are bracing for the cold as they tailgate before the team's final home game of the regular season.

UPDATE, 10:25 a.m. | A look at Mahomes testing out his right ankle, which he injured late in last Sunday's game, during warmups.

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports Reporter Matt Foster had a chat with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy before the game. Catch Foster's interview on our Countdown to Kickoff pregame show.

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. | Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is certainly larger than life with this 13-foot Claymation model.

UPDATE, 7:10 a.m. | The gates have opened at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and fans are flooding in.

