LIVE BLOG | Chiefs prepare to take on Bears in final preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to take on the Chicago Bears in their final preseason game of the 2025 season.

The Chiefs have lost their first two preseason games, the first versus the Arizona Cardinals and the second in a blowout against the Seattle Seahawks.

Coverage of tonight's game starts with KSHB 41’s Hy-Vee Countdown to Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on KSHB 41. You can watch the pregame show in the video player below.

Kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m. and you can watch the game for free on KSHB 41.

Follow our updates on tonight's game below.

UPDATE, 6:40 p.m. | Kelce leads the team out on the field for pregame warmups.

UPDATE, 6:25 p.m. | Former Mizzou standout Luther Burden III is suited up for the Bears tonight.

UPDATE, 6:05 p.m. | KSHB 41's Abby Dodge caught up with The Twisted Sistas, who play a key role outside the stadium to help kids with disabilities experience all the fun of Chiefs tailgating.

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | Tight end Travis Kelce and former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy embrace before tonight's game.

UPDATE, 5:45 p.m. | A new season means new eats at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

UPDATE, 5:40 p.m. | General manager Mark Donovan is looking as cool as ever as he walks the tunnel.

UPDATE, 5:35 p.m. | Defensive end Charles Omenihu is throwing a preseason fit!

UPDATE, 5:30 p.m. | Linebacker Nick Bolton looks ready to go ahead of tonight's game.

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | Another season of Chiefs tailgates is underway here in Kansas City, Missouri.

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | This weather is as good as it gets for football, according to KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery.

