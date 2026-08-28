LIVE BLOG | Chiefs lead 6-3 against Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium in final preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs return to the familiar confines of Arrowhead Stadium to face the Seattle Seahawks in the final preseason game for both teams.

The Chiefs look to earn a preseason win for the first time in a little over three years, while the Seahawks search for their first victory in the preseason since a 33-16 win over Kansas City last year.

Follow all of our updates below.

—

UPDATE, 8 p.m. | Butker hits a 24-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 6-3 lead in the second quarter.

UPDATE, 7:40 p.m. | Harrison Butker responds with a 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 3 near the end of the first quarter.

UPDATE, 7:35 p.m. | The Seahawks hit a 46-yard field goal and get on the board first against the Chiefs.

UPDATE, 7:05 p.m. | The third and final preseason game for the Chiefs has kicked off at Arrowhead Stadium.

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. | An Arrowhead Stadium debut is impending for rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Arrowhead debut on deck for #Chiefs Mansoor Delane pic.twitter.com/ZiJgHrC7YG — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 28, 2026

UPDATE, 6:25 p.m. | Travis Kelce knows how to vibe.

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | The starting quarterbacks for both teams chop it up before tonight's preseason game.

A pregame conversation between QBs.#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes catching up with #Seahawks Sam Darnold and Drew Lock pic.twitter.com/l7VrPfVThn — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 28, 2026

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. | Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III arrives at Arrowhead Stadium with his former team on the opposite sideline.

#Chiefs Kenneth Walker arrives ahead of a reunion against his former #Seahawks teammates pic.twitter.com/WSjRocR9ka — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 28, 2026

UPDATE, 4:20 p.m. | Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has one last opportunity to make his case for a spot on the Chiefs' 53-man roster.

One last opportunity for WR Andrew Armstrong to make his case for a spot on the 53-man roster #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/IUiQSloUZx — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 28, 2026

UPDATE, 4:15 p.m. | Is Harrison Butker a man of the people? We'll find out tonight.

We want to see a 70-yard FG tonight. Give the people what they want, Harrison. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ES9McAvhTp — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 28, 2026

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | The calm before the preseason storm at Arrowhead Stadium.

One last dress rehearsal before the real deal #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/2C4f6Kn6Kv — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 28, 2026

—