Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

LIVE BLOG | Chiefs lead 6-3 against Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium in final preseason game

Seahawks Chiefs Football
Reed Hoffman/AP Photo/Reed Hoffman
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches the action on the field during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffman)
Seahawks Chiefs Football
Seahawks Chiefs Football
chiefs vs seahawks arrowhead stadium 8/28
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs return to the familiar confines of Arrowhead Stadium to face the Seattle Seahawks in the final preseason game for both teams.

The Chiefs look to earn a preseason win for the first time in a little over three years, while the Seahawks search for their first victory in the preseason since a 33-16 win over Kansas City last year.

Follow all of our updates below.

UPDATE, 8 p.m. | Butker hits a 24-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 6-3 lead in the second quarter.

UPDATE, 7:40 p.m. | Harrison Butker responds with a 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 3 near the end of the first quarter.

UPDATE, 7:35 p.m. | The Seahawks hit a 46-yard field goal and get on the board first against the Chiefs.

UPDATE, 7:05 p.m. | The third and final preseason game for the Chiefs has kicked off at Arrowhead Stadium.

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. | An Arrowhead Stadium debut is impending for rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane.

UPDATE, 6:25 p.m. | Travis Kelce knows how to vibe.

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | The starting quarterbacks for both teams chop it up before tonight's preseason game.

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. | Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III arrives at Arrowhead Stadium with his former team on the opposite sideline.

UPDATE, 4:20 p.m. | Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has one last opportunity to make his case for a spot on the Chiefs' 53-man roster.

UPDATE, 4:15 p.m. | Is Harrison Butker a man of the people? We'll find out tonight.

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | The calm before the preseason storm at Arrowhead Stadium.

Report a typo