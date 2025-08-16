LIVE BLOG | Chiefs travel to Seattle to take on Seahawks in 2nd preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks Friday in their second preseason game.

The Chiefs lost 20-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9 despite Kansas City's first and second stringers giving the team a bit of breathing room early.

Coverage of tonight's game starts with KSHB 41’s Hy-Vee Countdown to Kickoff at 8 p.m. on KSHB 41. You can watch the pregame show in the video player below.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. and you can watch the game for free on KSHB 41.

Follow along below to keep up with our updates on tonight's game.

—

UPDATE, 7:35 p.m. | Players are warming up and looking locked in before tonight's game.

Getting game ready 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZCYfPKFsDY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 16, 2025

UPDATE, 7:15 p.m. | Look out, there's a wild Human Exclamation Point sighting!

The human exclamation point‼️ pic.twitter.com/hwsD3Hjaga — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 16, 2025

UPDATE, 7 p.m. | When does Big Red not have a Hawaiian shirt on?

He can make a Hawaiian shirt work anywhere. pic.twitter.com/P1ug6B8h4w — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 15, 2025

UPDATE, 6:40 p.m. | Some more Chiefs players are showing off their style in Seattle.

You smell me, that's LV 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UUmEzMWqsi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 15, 2025

UPDATE, 6:10 p.m. | Patrick Mahomes is looking sharp as always before game day.

Preseason Patrick in the PNW‼️ pic.twitter.com/QT6PoAgrNP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 15, 2025

UPDATE, 5:45 p.m. | The calm before the storm...