LIVE BLOG | Chiefs travel to Seattle to take on Seahawks in 2nd preseason game

Lindsey Wasson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks Friday in their second preseason game.

The Chiefs lost 20-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9 despite Kansas City's first and second stringers giving the team a bit of breathing room early.

Coverage of tonight's game starts with KSHB 41’s Hy-Vee Countdown to Kickoff at 8 p.m. on KSHB 41. You can watch the pregame show in the video player below.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. and you can watch the game for free on KSHB 41.

Follow along below to keep up with our updates on tonight's game.

