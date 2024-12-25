Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

LIVE BLOG | Chiefs take on Steelers in Christmas Day matchup

All-Pro DT Chris Jones ruled out
Chiefs Steelers Football
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce speaks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Chiefs Steelers Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day in their penultimate game of the regular season.

The Chiefs are looking to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs with a win this Wednesday.

Kickoff for the Christmas Day game is set for noon. It will air on CBS and stream on Netflix, a first for the company.

Follow along for continuing coverage of the game.

UPDATE, 12:03 p.m. | The Chiefs have kicked off in the first Netflix Christmas Gameday battle in Pittsburgh.

UPDATE, 11:40 a.m. | With kickoff approaching, check out Cordarrelle Patterson's holiday-themed cleats.

Chiefs Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) wears holiday-colored cleats before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UPDATE, 10:40 a.m. | Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not be in uniform against the Steelers, while right tackle Jawaan Taylor will be active.

The full list of inactives is below.

UPDATE, 10:25 a.m. | Mahomes' confidant Travis Kelce dons a Santa hat as he walks through the arena.

UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. | Patrick "QB1" Mahomes arrives at the Steel City in style.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone