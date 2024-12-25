LIVE BLOG | Chiefs take on Steelers in Christmas Day matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day in their penultimate game of the regular season.

The Chiefs are looking to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs with a win this Wednesday.

Kickoff for the Christmas Day game is set for noon. It will air on CBS and stream on Netflix, a first for the company.

Follow along for continuing coverage of the game.

UPDATE, 12:03 p.m. | The Chiefs have kicked off in the first Netflix Christmas Gameday battle in Pittsburgh.

UPDATE, 11:40 a.m. | With kickoff approaching, check out Cordarrelle Patterson's holiday-themed cleats.

Gene J. Puskar/AP Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) wears holiday-colored cleats before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UPDATE, 10:40 a.m. | Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not be in uniform against the Steelers, while right tackle Jawaan Taylor will be active.

The full list of inactives is below.

RT Jawaan Taylor is active, but the CEO of #SackNation is not. It was always a long shot for Jones to play with such a short turnaround from the Texans game. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/epwxoqAD1U — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) December 25, 2024

UPDATE, 10:25 a.m. | Mahomes' confidant Travis Kelce dons a Santa hat as he walks through the arena.

Santa Kelce on site 🎅 pic.twitter.com/Vb7uAucmDX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2024

UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. | Patrick "QB1" Mahomes arrives at the Steel City in style.