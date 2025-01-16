Watch Now
Longtime Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt to fire up Chiefs Kingdom Saturday

CH-47 Chinnock to perform flyover
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For more than 15 seasons, Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt wowed Chiefs Kingdom with punts that seemed to stop on a dime.

Colquitt will get the chance to give Chiefs fans another thrill Saturday as the team’s drum honoree before the team battles the Houston Texans at 3:30 p.m. in the AFC Divisional Round at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs drafted the left-footed Colquitt in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

Colquitt made the Pro Bowl in 2012 and 2016 as a Chief. In 2020, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before closing out his career with stints in Jacksonville, Atlanta and Cleveland.

Joining Colquitt in the pregame entertainment is Lanell Lightfoot, who will sign the national anthem.

The colors will be presented by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, with a pre-game flyover from a CH-47 Chinnock from the 158th Aviation Battalion.

