Longtime man inside KC Wolf to serve as Sunday’s Chiefs drum honoree

Dan Meers, the man behind the KC Wolf mascot, shows off some of his costumes in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are plenty of job responsibilities for a sports mascot. Getting the crowd fired up and on their feet is one of the most important.

For 35 years, no one did a better job than getting Chiefs Kingdom ready for the game than Dan Meers, the man inside the KC Wolf costume.

Meers retired from his mascot duties over the summer in July, but will be back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.

The team announced this week that Meers will serve as the drum honoree to get the crowd fired up before a must-win game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively interviewed Meers in July after he announced his retirement.

"Not fully retiring," Meers told Shively. "I've still got a few dance moves left I get to share with the world. This past season, I became a grandpa — not once but twice. And I told the Chiefs, I've been a full-time mascot, part-time grandpa. I want to be a full-time grandpa, part-time mascot."

Watch Lindsay's interview in the video player below.

A character with character: Man behind KC Wolf for 35 years retires

Meers will get to show off some of those dance moves just before the Chiefs and Chargers kickoff at noon Sunday.

