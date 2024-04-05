Mike Danna set to return to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A familiar face is returning to the Super Bowl champions. A source confirmed to KSHB 41 that defensive end Mike Danna would return to the Kansas City Chiefs for his fifth NFL season.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is for 3-years, $24 million dollars with $13 million of it guaranteed. Danna entered the free agency market on March 13th. He returns to the Chiefs 22 days later.

For the #Chiefs and Mike Danna, it’s a 3-year, $24M deal that includes $13M guaranteed. A really nice payday. https://t.co/mExHHmThRt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2024

The Chiefs defensive ends under contract included: George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Malik Herring, Truman Jones, Jordan Smith and BJ Thompson. Six-year veteran Charles Omenihu tore his ACL during the AFC Championship game and his status ahead of the training camp remains unclear.

Danna was a fifth round pick in the 2020 draft. He had a career high 50 tackles and 6.5 sacks during the 2023 season.

He is the third player that agreed to terms this week, after quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday.

Fellow 2020 draft pick running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also agreed to terms with the team this week.

