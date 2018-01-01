Monday Morning Quarterback: Mahomes shows flashes of talent in Chiefs win

Mick Shaffer, Associated Press
6:56 AM, Jan 1, 2018
3 hours ago

The Kansas City Chiefs got an enticing glimpse of their quarterback-in-waiting with the debut of Patrick Mahomes II in Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos. Next up, Tennessee on Saturday in the wild-card game at Arrowhead Stadium.

KSHB
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs got an enticing glimpse of their quarterback-in-waiting with the debut of Patrick Mahomes II in Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Next up, Tennessee on Saturday in the wild-card game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch this week’s installment of Monday Morning Quarterback in the media player above.

---

The Associated Press contributed to the written portion of this report.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top