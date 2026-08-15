KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Tailgaters filled the parking lot at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the first preseason game of the NFL season.

Parking lots opened at 10:30 a.m., more than four hours before the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Rams.

New Chiefs season begins with years-old tailgating tradition

Marcus Harvey has tailgated in parking lot C8 for every Chiefs game over the past 12 years.

“It’s the energy of the fans. We all love the Chiefs, we all love to party and we all love barbecue — trifecta,” he said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Marcus Harvey mans the grill at a Chiefs tailgate.

The new season brings new expectations. Harvey hopes the team will return to the Super Bowl this year.

Sisters Everly and Emberlyn are considering new careers as Chiefs cheerleaders. They performed at halftime on the field with hundreds of other junior cheerleaders.

“You get to dance and I love dancing,” Everly said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Sisters Everly and Emberlyn are junior Chiefs cheerleaders.

Ofilio Martinez celebrated his 52nd birthday with beef birria and the band Acople performing live at his tailgate in the parking lot.

“Life’s too short. We have to enjoy everyone,” Martinez said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Ofilio Martinez celebrates his 52nd birthday at the Chiefs game.

At every tailgate tent people used personal fans or misting machines to stay cool on a traditionally hot and humid August day.

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