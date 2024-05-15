NFL announces schedule for 2024 International Games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League has announced the schedule for International Games that will be played in London, U.K., Munich, Germany, and Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2024, as the league expands its global footprint.

The International Schedule kicks off in Sao Paulo September 6.

Three games will be held in London October 6, October 13, and October 20.

The NFL then moves to Munich November 10.

The International Games will begin in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday night the first week of the regular season when the Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6, at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Minnesota Vikings will start the return to Europe when they take on the New York Jets Oct. 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside the U.S.

The Chicago Bears will play the Jacksonville Jaguars the following Sunday, Oct.13.

The Jaguars then move to Wembley Stadium to take on the New England Patriots Oct. 20.

The Carolina Panthers will play the New York Giants in Munich on Nov. 10.

Fans can register for ticket information by clicking here.Tickets will go on sale this summer.