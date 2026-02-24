NFL Combine | Chiefs GM discusses plans as team prepares for 2026 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a different situation heading into the 2026 NFL Draft next month in Pittsburgh.

Following their yearly playoff runs, the team frequently found itself drafting toward the end of the first round of the draft. After a disappointing 6-11 season in 2025, the team finds itself with the No. 9 overall pick.

General Manager Brett Veach spoke about his focus heading into the draft and how he's looking to scout players during the combine.

