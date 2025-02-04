NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says perception that officials favor the Chiefs is 'ridiculous theory'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell disputed the perception that officials favor the Kansas City Chiefs, saying it’s a "ridiculous theory."

Goodell addressed several topics, including diversity, an 18-game season, international expansion, Tom Brady’s dual role as a broadcaster and co-owner and more during his annual news conference that kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday.

The Chiefs are going for a three-peat Sunday in a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to Kansas City 38-35 two years ago.

The two-time defending champions have benefited from calls that have gone their way in the playoffs. There were two roughing-the-passer penalties during a 23-14 victory over Houston in the divisional round that viewers, including Fox broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, considered egregious.

A questionable spot on Josh Allen’s sneak on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 32-29 victory over Buffalo in the AFC championship game became a major point of contention.

“A lot of those theories are things that happen in social media and they get a new life,” Goodell said during his 48-minute news conference inside the Saints’ locker room. “I understand that. I think it reflects a lot of the fans’ passion and is a reminder for us on how important officiating is. I think the men and women officiating the NFL are outstanding. We have the highest possible standards. It’s a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously. But at the end of the day it’s something we have to work at, how do we make our officiating better.”

Goodell said the league evaluates officials in several ways.

“It’s not just the performance on the field but things that go on in their own lives.” Goodell said. “We monitor that very closely in a number of ways. .... It’s a tough job, a really hard job. I’ve never seen a more dedicated group of people to getting it right, doing the best job they possibly can. And I’m proud of the work they do.”

NFL executive Kimberly Fields told The Associated Press last week the league plans to engage its Competition Committee on technology to take virtual line-to-gain measurements next season, but officials will continue to spot the football.

“What this technology cannot do is take the place of the human element in determining where forward progress ends,” Fields said. “There will always be a human official spotting the ball. Once the ball is spotted, then the line-to-gain technology actually does the measurement itself.”

Goodell said the league will continue to work with partners to develop the technology needed to potentially help with spotting the ball in the future.

