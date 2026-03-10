NFL Insiders: Chiefs sign safety Alohi Gilman to three-year deal, re-sign WR Tyquan Thornton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A busy day for the Kansas City Chiefs didn't end until after 10 p.m. as NFL Insiders reported the team signed former Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman to a three-year deal worth 24.75 million, with $15 million guaranteed.

In addition, the Chiefs re-signed one of the speediest players in the NFL, former Baylor Bear, Tyquan Thornton to a two-year deal for $11 million, with a maximum value of $14, NFL insiders reported.

Thornton, 25, was drafted in 2022 by the New England Patriots.

He's 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Thornton averaged 23.1 yards-per-catch in 2025.

Gilman played in college at Notre Dame and was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was traded in Oct. 2025 to the Baltimore Ravens.

