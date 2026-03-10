Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NFL Insiders: Chiefs sign safety Alohi Gilman to three-year deal, re-sign WR Tyquan Thornton

NFL insiders reported Monday night the Chiefs signed former Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman to three-year deal and re-signed speedy wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, left, catches a pass as New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Alohi Gilman, defensive back signed by Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A busy day for the Kansas City Chiefs didn't end until after 10 p.m. as NFL Insiders reported the team signed former Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman to a three-year deal worth 24.75 million, with $15 million guaranteed.

In addition, the Chiefs re-signed one of the speediest players in the NFL, former Baylor Bear, Tyquan Thornton to a two-year deal for $11 million, with a maximum value of $14, NFL insiders reported.

Thornton, 25, was drafted in 2022 by the New England Patriots.

He's 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Thornton averaged 23.1 yards-per-catch in 2025.

Gilman played in college at Notre Dame and was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was traded in Oct. 2025 to the Baltimore Ravens.


