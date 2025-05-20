NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North talks 2025 Chiefs, NFL schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 regular season schedule once again puts the team in the national spotlight.

The team is slated to appear in a league-high seven prime-time games. Among the marquee national games include taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and hosting the Denver Broncos on Christmas night.

LINK | Kansas City Chiefs 2025 season includes lots of primetime, holiday games

Earlier this week, KSHB 41 Sports’ Nick Jacobs and Matt Derrick, of "Chiefs Digest," spoke with NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North to discuss the 2025 Chiefs and NFL schedule.

