Nick Jacobs' 53-man roster prediction before pads come on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This version of the 53-man roster is based on my view from organized team activities, mandatory minicamp and the first three days of rookie camp.

This season, I’ve added a section called battling for a spot. It is to showcase where I believe a player is right on the line between making the roster and, in some cases, a practice squad spot.

These are not set in stone.

It is just a glimpse to show where I believe the roster is at before the pads come on and an indicator down the road of where there is a strong showing when the days are stacked up during full contact.

Quarterback (2) — Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz

The Chiefs are set with their top two spots. Mahomes and Wentz both have the skill sets to get the Chiefs to the playoffs and more.

Oladokun is still working through reading defenses and eliminating his tells, which can lead to interceptions and defenders jumping routes.

Book still has ways to go before he can make decisive reads through a starting-level defense.

Practice squad: Chris Oladokun

Putting tape out for NFL: Ian Book

Running Back (3) — Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Emani Bailey

The running back position is tough to figure out.

Bailey shows a ton of potential and ability to make defenders miss.

Rees-Zammit has the top-end speed teams covered but needs to get his pad level, ball security and pass protection in check before he makes it with the Chiefs as a running back option or in the league in general.

Steele has promise as a power runner. Prince needs to have a strong showing with his contact balance and pass protection.

Ingram is an unknown at this time.

Battling for spot: Louis Rees-Zammit

Practice squad: Carson Steele

Putting out tape for NFL: Deneric Prince and Keaontay Ingram

Wide Receiver (6) — Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman and Nikko Remigio

The Chiefs should have an interesting battle at their five and potentially sixth spot. Right now, Hardman and Remigio had a strong showing before the pads come on.

Toney needs to stay healthy during training camp.

Moore lacks the speed needed to have an impact. He already has multiple players in front of him who can work over the middle.

Ross will be given every chance to make the team, but it hasn’t seemed to click for him to find a role in the offense.

Battling for spot: Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross

Practice squad: Cornell Powell and Jaaron Hayek

Putting out tape for NFL: Montrell Washington, Phillip Brooks and Kyle Sheets

Tight End (4) — Travis Kelce, Jared Wiley, Noah Gray and Irv Smith Jr.

It is just a matter of if the Chiefs will keep three or four tight ends.

Wiley will likely find himself as the second option at tight end by the middle of the season. Smith would be the first player out if they only keep three.

Cupp shows a lot of promise in his athletic ability and size but just needs time to develop.

Practice squad: Baylor Cupp

Putting out tape for NFL: Gerrit Prince

Offensive Line (10) — Kingsley Suamataia, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Wanya Morris, Hunter Nourzad, C.J. Hanson, Mike Caliendo and Lucas Niang

The offensive line really only has two questions: who is the left tackle and if they keep nine or 10.

Godrick and Driskell could both push Niang off the roster with strong showings. If there is an addition at offensive tackle, Niang would be the first to be pushed down.

Battling for spot: Jason Godrick

Practice squad: Ethan Driskell

Putting out tape for NFL: Griffin McDowell, McKade Mettauer and Nick Torres

Defensive Line (9) — George Karlaftis, Mike Pennel, Chris Jones, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell and Fabien Lovett

The defensive line numbers will likely be determined at the one tech position.

Do the Chiefs keep Pennel and Farrell on the active roster? Does Lovett show enough to be on active versus the 53?

Herring will be impacted by the situation and whether Omenihu is active before training camp ends.

Battling for spot: Malik Herring

PUP: Charles Omenihu

NFI: B.J. Thompson

Practice squad: Truman Jones

Putting out tape for NFL: Matt Dickerson and Alex Gubner

Linebackers (6) — Drue Tranquill, Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones and Curtis Jacobs

The Chiefs have some serious athletic promise depth-wise in Jones, Jacobs, Bozeman and Washington.

Their development during camp, and if any of them wear the green dot, is something I will keep tabs on.

Their ability to play all phases of special teams could push them over the top as well.

Practice squad: Swayze Bozeman and Luquay Washington

Putting out tape for NFL: Cole Christiansen

Cornerback (6) — Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones and Kelvin Joseph

The cornerback room has a ton of potential to be very well-rounded this season.

Hadden, Boye-Doe and Joseph all have the ability to make the final spot. It will come down to injuries.

Battling for spot: Kamal Hadden and Ekow Boye-Doe

Practice squad: Chris Roland-Wallace, D.J. Miller and Miles Battle

Putting out tape for NFL: Keith Taylor

Safeties (4) — Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner and Jaden Hicks

If the Chiefs consider Conner a corner, then Bush would bump up to the final safety spot. Right now, he is a veteran they can stash on the practice squad during the season.

Dean is slowly becoming a physical presence that continues to show glimpses worth developing in their system.

Practice squad: Trey Dean and Deon Bush

Specialist (3) — Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza and James Winchester

Their positions are locked in minus an injury during camp.

Offense: 25

Defense: 25

Specialist: 3

My next edition of this will be out in early August after multiple practices in pads.

—