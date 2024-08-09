Nick Jacobs' 53-man roster prediction before the first preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The purpose of my latest article is to give a snapshot of Chiefs training camp before the preseason games are factored into the evaluation of players.

The first training camp article was a snapshot before the pads came on. This article is after there have been more than six padded practices to evaluate and 18 overall practices, including the rookie camp portion.

I have attended 11 of them.

I will write one more article after the final preseason game.

There are four categories for the evaluation.

I begin with those players who should make the roster. The next group of players are those who are still battling for a final spot on the roster. I also include players that have potential and I think will make the practice squad. And the final category is those putting out tape to show their skills in an effort to be claimed or signed by another team.

Quarterback (2) - Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz

The Chiefs top two quarterbacks have a wide gap between them and Chris Oladokun and Ian Book. Oladokun has good athletic ability and has continued to improve, but he gives away when he is going to throw the ball. Book is indecisive in his decision making and also gives away when he will throw the ball.

Practice Squad: Chris Oladokun

Putting tape out for NFL: Ian Book

Running Back (3) - Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Deneric Prince

The running back position seems to be set at the top three spots. The question becomes if Carson Steele can get a spot over the final wide receiver or a fourth tight end.

Prince has had arguably a strong showing throughout training camp. He improved in his contact balance and pass protection. He has earned a spot with those improvements from last year.

Louis Rees-Zammit needs a year on the practice squad. He is in the early stages of adjusting his pad level, running with confidence through contact, reading which hole to run through and pass protection. All of those improvements will take time to develop and the Chiefs can help develop skills he can properly utilize on practice squad.

Emani Bailey has good athletic ability to his game, but in his inability to see snaps past the third team leads me to believe practice squad is his best spot.

Battling for a spot: Carson Steele

Practice squad: Louis Rees-Zammit and Emani Bailey

Putting out tape: Keaontay Ingram

Wide receiver (6) - Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman and Nikko Remigio

The wide receiver position has a very interesting battle brewing at the fifth and sixth spots during the next three preseason games.

Hardman is great insurance because he can play if Brown or Worthy are injured.

Watson can work in all three wide receiver positions. Remigio has been consistent from organized team activities through training camp. He has caught passes from the top three quarterbacks and formed chemistry with all of them.

Moore has had a strong week with his ability to get separation and consistently make the necessary catches. Ross shines when he is paired with Wentz. He also has some red zone work with Mahomes. His ability to showcase his route tree over the next three preseason games could go a long way.

Toney was given opportunities to find a role during camp, but his ankle and back injuries give the Chiefs reason to move on if they are willing.

Battling for a spot: Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross

Practice squad: Cornell Powell and Montrell Washington

Injured: Jaren Hayek

Putting out tape for NFL: Kadarius Toney, Philip Brooks and Kyle Sheets

Tight End (4) - Travis Kelce, Jared Wiley, Noah Gray and Irv Smith Jr.

The only discussion here is if the Chiefs keep Irv Smith, Jr. over a fourth running back or seventh wide receiver. Smith Jr is similar to Gray in his route running and overall athletic ability.

Cupp needs a year to develop and he could be a natural replacement for Gray next year if he leaves through free agency.

Practice squad: Baylor Cupp

Putting out tape for NFL: Geor’Quarius Spivey

Offensive Line (10) - Kingsley Suamataia, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Wanya Moris, Hunter Nourzad, Lucas Niang, C.J. Hanson and Mike Caliendo

The only question for the Chiefs will be to keep Hanson or Caliendo over Jason Godrick on the final 53-man roster. Hanson needs a year in the weight room to truly compete. Morris working in at guard could complicate things for Caliendo if he has a poor showing during preseason.

Practice squad: Jason Godrick and Ethan Driskell

Putting out tape for NFL: Griffin McDowell, McKade Mettauer and Nick Torres

Defensive Line (9) - George Karlaftis, Mike Pennel, Chris Jones, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nandi, Neil Farrell and a defensive end not currently on the roster

The Chiefs will need to add another defensive end for the rotation. The expectation is that defensive end Charles Omenihu will likely not see the field until November.

No defensive end at camp has locked themselves in as the fourth defensive end. The team will likely need to make an addition through a trade, waiver claim or free agent signing near cutdown day.

Practice squad: Fabien Lovett and Malik Herring

PUP: Charles Omenihu

NFI: B.J. Thompson

Putting out tape for NFL: Matt Dickerson, Truman Jones, Alex Gubner and Owen Carney

Linebackers (6): Drue Tranquill, Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Curtis Jacobs and Cam Jones

The linebacker spot will come down to Curtis Jacobs or Cam Jones. Can they keep both or do they waive one of them for a tenth defensive lineman or additional cornerback. Jacobs can have an impact on special teams through his athletic ability and strength. He also is a good coverage linebacker.

Practice squad: Cole Christiansen

injured: Swayze Bozeman

Cornerback (6) - Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones and Kelvin Joseph

The cornerback position will likely see a player added that isn’t on the current roster. Williams and Johnson haven’t take advantage of the snaps to be corner number two.

Watson has the best path since his return from a shoulder injury. Joseph will need to get healthy to make a push.

Practice Squad: Kamal Harden and Ekow Boye-Doe

Putting out tape: Keith Taylor and Miles Battle

Safety (4): Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks and Charmarri Conner

We will see if Reid is back in time for the regular season opener. Hicks has taken advantage of the snaps in Reid’s absence. Deon Bush has a chance to be the fourth safety if Reid needs to miss longer. Gillespie has had multiple break ups and showed his range by forcing multiple turnovers during camp.

Practice squad: Deon Bush and Tyree Gillespie

Putting out tape for NFL: Chris Roland-Wallace and D.J. Miller

Specialist (3) - Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza and James Winchester

The specialist spot is set. Araiza's punting distance and hang time could be a huge advantage for gunners and the defense this season.

Offense: 25

Defense: 25

Specialist: 3

My next edition will be after the final preseason game on Thursday, August 29th. You can watch the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday on 38 the spot. Our pregame coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. with kickoff set right after at 6:00 p.m. Teams only make one roster reduction now. That will be on Tuesday, August 27th, by 3:00 p.m. CST.

