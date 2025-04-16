Nick Jacobs' 9th annual best fits draft board highlights ideal Chiefs prospects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is my ninth year of putting together the best fits board ahead of the NFL Draft.

The purpose of the board is to make a one-stop shop for the players who likely fit the Chiefs' front office's athletic ability or traits. This board can also be used in the years ahead for potential waiver claims or free agency additions.

This year alone, the Chiefs' free agent additions included previous members of the draft board: defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (2019), quarterback Gardner Minshew (2019), cornerback Kristian Fulton (2020), running back Elijah Mitchell (2021) and defensive end Janarius Robinson (2021).

The board is based on a sample size of the players' coaches' film from the 2024 season. For some, it might include their 2023 film if they sustained an injury that kept them out.

Players not on the board may have great careers in the NFL.

This board isn’t a reflection of other teams or schemes. Instead, it is based on who can help the Chiefs' roster during the four years of their rookie contract.

The lower the draft grade, the more development they will potentially need to reach a top-end level by years three and four of their contract. I also dropped a couple of players in draft grade based on injuries or some off-the-field concerns that have become public.

The board is not perfect and never will be. It is just a fun reference during draft weekend and future roster additions.

Below, I've identified a favorite at each position that the Chiefs may address and a hidden gem.

Wide Receiver

Favorite: Kyle Williams, Washington State

Williams arguably has the best release among receivers in this draft. He can climb on top of his routes quickly and gets open even quicker. Williams is explosive in the open field after he has the football in his hands. He can take any play the distance. Williams is savvy enough to know when to push it to his third gear versus when to throttle back into neutral.

Hidden Gem: Ricky White, UNLV

White could become one of the premier special teams aces down the road. He could become an elite gunner on punts. He blocked multiple punts in college. White will need to improve on his route running as a receiver and his ability to defeat physical corners.

Running Back

Favorite: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Hampton is a home run-hitting back. He has the ideal size, balance and acceleration to succeed. His lower legs have the necessary power to break through poor tackles. His jump cut and acceleration out of it are impressive for his size. Hampton looks smooth as a pass catcher in the open field.

Hidden Gem: Barshard Smith, SMU

Smith is arguably one of the most explosive running backs in this draft. He has speed that appears to rival Tyreek Hill on coaches' film in his stop-and-restart. Smith can stretch out a defense and provides a wicked spin move to go with it. He is a former wide receiver who already knows how to run great routes and can hit the turbo boost in the open field.

Tight End

Favorite: Ordone Gadsen II, Syracuse

Gadsen might be more athletic than some of the wide receivers in this draft class. He is a lanky tight end built like Evan Engram coming out of college. Gadsen will need to bulk up for some of the hits he will take in the league. He has a good knowledge of defensive coverages and where he needs to sit down. Gadsen has the hands and concentration to make tough catches in tight spaces look routine. His catch radius and arm length keep him open no matter what the coverage or window might be.

Hidden Gem: Jake Briningstool, Clemson

Briningstool showed me glimpses of Travis Kelce athletically from his college tape at Cincinnati. He isn’t at the same level route running-wise, but that took time for Kelce to develop as well. Briningstool has the potential to be a routine mismatch in the right offense. He can make impressive catches down at his hip or even when diving to catch the football. He will be a promising understudy for Kelce.

Offensive Tackle

Favorite: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

The Ruskin High School grad has the potential to be a starting left tackle in the league. He has the ideal build a team would want in their tackle. He has a good kick step for his size. If he can get paired with the right strength coach, the potential to dominate opponents is there. He has a lot of untapped potential in his blocking tool belt. If Ersery can get a little lower in his stance over time, he can knock some defenders off the ball routinely in the run game.

Hidden Gem: Chase Lundt, UConn

Lundt is just tapping into the potential he can have as an offensive lineman. The height, arm length and quick feet are already there. He just needs a couple of seasons with an NFL strength coach. Lundt can reach block a defender and get upfield, but with better strength, he will routinely bury defenders. He will need to tweak his reanchor when a defender is bull rushing him. He does some mini hops now versus a full stomp reset.

Defensive End

Favorite: Jordan Burch, Oregon

Burch is a sneaky pass rusher. He has a good bull rush and a serious pop to go with the punch. His punch is able to rock back some offensive linemen. He has good speed to get around the edge for his size and even better closing acceleration. Burch’s change of direction for his size is impressive as well. He also has the size to kick down inside on pass rushing downs if needed. A defensive line coach like Joe Cullen can tap into even more of his pass-rushing potential on counter moves.

Hidden Gem: Jah Joyner, Minnesota

Joyner has the ideal speed and arm length in an edge rusher coming around the corner. He has a knack for knocking the ball out of the quarterback’s hand once he hits the corner. Joyner will battle through the block and is relentless until he reaches the ball carrier.

Defensive Tackle

Favorite: Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Robinson is a high-effort defensive lineman. He reminds me so much of Maxx Crosby from an effort level, but he is built like JJ Watt. He has a strong fork lift, rip and bull rush to keep offensive linemen on their heels. Robinson has the ability to split double teams with his effort and refusal to lose. He is like a freight train coming down the line to hit the ball carrier. Robinson also has a punch that is able to knock some offensive linemen back.

Hidden Gem: Warren Brinson, Georgia

Brinson is quick with his hands and his rush. His swim can overwhelm offensive linemen, and his quick acceleration gives offensive linemen fits when he combines it with his strong bull rush. He can also take on double teams and split them to get to the ball carrier.

Linebacker

Favorite: Barrett Carter, Clemson

Carter has everything you could potentially want in an athletic linebacker. He has no wasted movement and can be one heck of a spy for athletic quarterbacks. Carter has great timing in his blitzes, rushes and deflections. He will battle through screens and blocks to stop a ball carrier before they can do damage. At times, I felt I was watching Derrick Johnson’s college highlights coming out of Texas.

Hidden Gem: Teddye Buchanan, California

Buchanan has some of the best overall speed and acceleration among the linebacker class. He chases down ball carriers in the blink of an eye, and he gets to the quarterback incredibly quickly when he is allowed to blitz. His change of direction and lateral quickness make him a sideline-to-sideline threat in run defense, and his coverage speed eliminates options quickly. At minimum, he can be a great four-phase special teams player.

Corner

Favorite: Travis Hunter, Colorado

Hunter’s tape at cornerback was tough to stop watching. It was so fun to watch a player with rare athletic traits make highlight reel plays in each of the games. His athletic ability is off the charts. He could bait quarterbacks into throws because of how far off he was and get there before the ball to make an interception or a deflection.

Hidden Gem: O’Donnell Fortune, South Carolina

Fortune has underrated speed and acceleration. He has a knack for being able to track the ball, peel off his coverage and make the pick nearby. He is a threat to make an interception when he is in zone coverage and can drive on the football. His tackling will need some work, but so much potential is there with the right coach.

Safety

Favorite: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Ransom is a tempo-setting football player. He gives the heat check that forces his teammates to amp up their game as well. Ransom will fly down the field and lay the ball carrier out. His speed, acceleration and ability to close were routinely on display. He is a strong safety that offenses will make a note of.

Hidden Gem: Kitan Crawford, Nevada

Crawford is an aggressive safety. He has no hesitation on blitzes or in run support. The key for Crawford will be coming into tackles with proper form versus trying to lay out the ball carrier with his shoulder for a big hit. Crawford can be a four-phase special teams starter with his well-rounded athletic ability.

Here are the Chiefs' current picks ahead of the draft:

Round 1 — 31st overall

Round 2 — 63rd overall

Round 3 — 66th overall (from Titans for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed)

Round 3 — 95th overall

Round 4 — 133rd overall

Round 7 — 226th overall (from Panthers for wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette)

Round 7 — 251st overall (compensatory pick)

Round 7 — 257th overall (compensatory pick)

Picks Traded

5th Round — 167th to Titans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

6th Round — 207th to Jets for wide receiver Mecole Hardman

7th Round — 225th to Cardinals for defensive end Cam Thomas

7th Round — 247th to Cowboys for tight end Peyton Hendershot

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24, at 7 p.m. with the first round. The second round will begin on Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m., with the third round that night, too. The fourth through seventh rounds will begin on Saturday, April 26, at 11 a.m.

—