Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs Camp Notebook, Aug. 6: Chiefs continue shuffling first-team reps

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field Thursday with shells (helmet and shoulder pads) before the team returns to full pads Friday.

The team logged a 10-10-10 day, which means 10 minutes for the starting offense, 10 minutes for the defense and 10 minutes for special teams.

It is a way for team to get its installed plays executed, give the other side the look they need to see, and limit the demand on their body physically.

Why I’m not tweeting out plays, this is a fast paced walkthrough essentially. So every look is going to be wide open. This is for the 1st team on both sides to get a look of what they will see based on formations vs their call. Also known as a 10-10-10 day. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 6, 2026

The practice isn’t a day for analyzing who shined, but more so who is rotating in with the first team offense and defense.

Rookie right tackle Kahlil Benson continues to see a majority of snaps with the first team offense. Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore saw snaps at both left and right tackle.

Wide receivers Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and rookie Cyrus Allen (shin) continue to be sidelined. The team had Rashee Rice, Jalen Royals and Tyquan Thornton working with the first team.

Andrew Armstrong and Jimmy Holiday also rotated in with the first team offense at receiver.

The Chiefs defensive line started out with Felix Anudike-Uzomah at left defensive end and George Karlaftis at right defensive end. Khyiris Tonga worked at the one tech spot with Peter Woods getting snaps, while Chris Jones and R Mason Thomas worked in along the line.

DL: Karlaftis RDE, Felix LDE, Tonga 1, Woods 3. IMO today is a rest 95 day. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 6, 2026

The safety rotation primarily included Alohi Gilman, Chris Rolland-Wallace and Chamarri Conner. Cornerback Nohl Williams saw a majority of the snaps along with rookies Mansoor Delane and Jadon Canady.

The linebacker group primarily included Nick Bolton, Jack Cochrane and Cooper McDonald. Drue Tranquill is sidelined with back spasms, and Jeffrey Bassa has a groin strain.

The Chiefs will be back on the practice field Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. for a padded practice.

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