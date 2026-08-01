Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs Camp Notebook: Cyrus Allen grabs the spotlight

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs were back out on the field Friday morning for their third consecutive day of preparation as they work toward what they hope will another Super Bowl victory.

Rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen and offensive tackle Kahlil Benson both saw time with the first team offense.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked to connect early and often with the Allen. The two had a couple of potential miscues in timing and reading based off the coverage.

Allen bounced back each time, though. He had a highlight reel catch against cornerback Nohl Williams in 7-on-7 drills.

Mahomes put the ball in a spot where only Allen could get it on a well-placed pass near the sidelines. Later, during team drills, Mahomes connected with Allen over the middle. The fifth-round pick reached out his right arm for a tough one-handed grab and secured it in with his body.

Mahomes would later connect with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton during the team portion on a go route for a 40-yard plus touchdown. Mahomes jogged down the field to celebrate with Thornton. Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane was in coverage.

Running backs Kenneth Walker, Brashard Smith and rookie Emmett Johnson all showcased their speed, ability to juke tacklers, along with acceleration and vision in the passing game.

During 7-on-7, Walker caught a pass in space. Linebacker Drue Tranquill threw in a forearm to try and dislodge the ball. It ended up knocking Walker, the Super Bowl 60 MVP, to the ground. He then tossed the ball in Tranquill’s direction.

Defensive end Ashton Gillotte suffered a hamstring strain during practice.

The Chiefs will return to the practice field on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. The team will be off on Sunday before their first padded practice on Monday at 9:15 a.m.