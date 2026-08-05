Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs Camp Notebook: It's Noah Gray Day in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were back out on the field for their third consecutive day in shoulder pads.

The team was out on the field for stretching before they were forced inside due to lightning in the area.

The Chiefs worked on some individual drills and installed their plays for the day before heading outdoors after the storm had passed.

The team later made their way back outside for the remainder of practice.

The offense got deep into their playbook, utilizing one of their multiple misdirection screens the team hadn’t used in years. Running back Kenneth Walker had nothing but wide-open space when the team executed the play during team drills.

Walker also displayed his physical running presence and cutback skill set during 9-on-7 drills.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Noah Gray connected on multiple touchdown throws during red zone work. The first touchdown Mahomes was able to bullet between two defenders. The second one, Gray was able to keep the defender at bay and catch the far-shoulder throw.

Rookie quarterback Garrett Nussmeier made an impressive throw on the run and placed it in a spot where only wide receiver Omari Evans could reach for a sliding touchdown.

Injury report:



WR Xavier Worthy - shoulder

WR Cyrus Allen - shin

CB Kristian Fulton - hip strain

LB Drue Tranquill - back spasm

LB Jeffrey Bassa - groin strain

DE Ashton Gillotte - hamstring

What’s next:

The Chiefs are now at the midway point of their week. They will be back out on the practice field Thursday at 9:15 a.m.

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