Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs Camp Notebook: Wind and injuries challenge the team

ST JOSEPH, Mo. — The storms resulted in breezy conditions in the mid 60’s at the start of practice on Saturday morning. Wind gusts could be felt throughout practice, but the sun did pop in and out from cloud cover.

The team was in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts for the practice. The Chiefs will be in full pads for the first time this camp on Monday at 9:15 a.m.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes navigated the varying winds early with good velocity on the football. He was able to connect with wide receiver Xavier Worthy on a couple of catches over the middle during team. Mahomes was able to take off running at one point for a 20-yard gain. He did not have a limp nor did he hobble after the play ended.

Rookie right tackle Khalil Benson saw work with the first team offense for a second day in a row. Rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen also got time with the first team as well.

Rookie quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had arguably one of his better days at training camp. He had throw to the back shoulder of the defender over the middle to tight end Jake Briningstool down the seam. The rookie quarterback would later connect with wide receiver Omari Evans on a go route for a 40-yard plus touchdown.

Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker showcased his vision, cutback skills and acceleration on multiple stretch and zone runs during the team portion.

The squad went into their time dedicated for special teams. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub had the players working on downing punts inside the five with intense windy conditions.

Rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen was a gunner during the drill and collided with Kaiir Elam while attempting to down a punt. Allen would be helped off the field by Chiefs personnel and the aid of a cart.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill picked off Mahomes during the second 7-on-7 drill. Tranquill let the route develop to the right of him and undercut the route over the middle.

When the squad went to their final team portion. Mahomes connected with wide receiver Xavier Worthy on a deep pass of over 40 yards near the end zone. The throw by Mahomes was impressive because of the windy conditions. Worthy landed on his shoulder during the catch and would leave practice.

Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane was in zone coverage during team. Mahomes threw a pass to tight end Travis Kelce that was a little bit behind him. The ball deflected off Kelce’s hands and rotated behind him into the hands of Delane for the interception.

Status Updates

Rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen left practice with what would be later reported as a shin bruise, per Adam Schefter on ESPN.

Third-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy landed on his shoulder. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Worthy is believed to be okay.

The team announced that kicker Harrison Butker was excused from practice for a funeral.

What’s Next

The Chiefs will be off on Sunday before they return to the practice field on Monday at 9:15 a.m. for their first padded practice of the season.

