Nick Jacobs' only and final first-round NFL mock draft: A premium on pass rusher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is my first and only attempt at predicting the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The strengths and weaknesses of the class are well documented. Pass rushers will likely go early because of the Philadelphia Eagles' performance in the Super Bowl.

Overall, the draft lacks at the quarterback and offensive tackle spots. It is arguably at its best with running backs and cornerbacks in later rounds.

There are no trades in this mock draft. I’m attempting to put players with the team I think they end up with.

1. Tennessee Titans, QB Cam Ward, Miami

The Titans take their next quarterback and see if head coach Brian Callahan can recreate the quick strike offense from Cincinnati.

2. Cleveland Browns - WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

The Browns take a very promising athlete who can potentially be a generational corner and an impact wide receiver. Hunter provides the team with an impact player from day one.

3. New York Giants - DE Abdul Carter, Penn State

The Giants don’t go quarterback here. They save that for a potential late first-round trade-up. Carter gives them a lightning-quick edge rusher that can become a force in the NFC East that could rival former Penn State alum Micah Parsons.

4. New England Patriots - OT Will Campbell, LSU

It makes sense if the Patriots add Ashton Jeanty to recreate head coach Mike Vrabel’s power run game in Tennessee. The team stays with a foundation pick in offensive lineman Will Campbell. He could play tackle and even move into guard down the road.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

A new era in Jacksonville with general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen. Coen gets his running back to build a similar play-action style offense from the Buccaneers and reinvent it around Trevor Lawrence.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - DT Mason Graham, Michigan

The Raiders have three roads they can go down: offensive tackle, defensive line and running back with Jeanty. Graham gives the Raiders additional power along their defensive line to pair with Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson and Christian Wilkins when he returns to 100%.

7. New York Jets - OT Armand Membou, Missouri

Membou feels like a player who won’t make it out of the top ten. His foot quickness separates him from other offensive tackles in this class. The Jets taking him here gives them a chance to be competitive with any quarterback over the next four years.

8. Carolina Panthers - OLB - Jalon Walker, Georgia

The Panthers could use help at wide receiver, but the defense arguably needs more help in their pass rush and run defense. Carolina finished 32nd in total yards allowed and was the fourth worst in sacks per attempt. Walker provides them a much-needed jolt in their pass rush.

9. New Orleans Saints - OT- Josh Conerly, Oregon

The first surprise for me comes at nine. The Saints drafted a very athletic offensive tackle in Conerly. He has some of the second-quickest feet in the draft behind Membou. The decline of Trevor Penning’s fifth-year option gives the team a good reason to draft and develop his replacement in Conerly or another tackle.

10. Chicago Bears - TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

The Bears are a team that could use an offensive tackle and a defensive end. Loveland would provide the team with an athletic tight end that head coach Ben Johnson could take full advantage of. His athletic upside looked more in the ballpark of Travis Kelce. Bears general manager Ryan Poles saw firsthand the impact Travis Kelce’s athletic ability had on the Chiefs' offense.

11. San Francisco 49ers - DE Mykel Williams, Georgia

The 49ers have a lot of needs in this draft after the departures in free agency. Williams gives defensive coordinator Robert Saleh a powerful edge rusher to pair with Nick Bosa. The 49ers could also use someone like Walter Nolen or a corner at this spot.

12. Dallas Cowboys - OG Tyler Booker, Alabama

Ever since I’ve watched Booker’s powerful run-blocking style, I’ve felt he is the exact guard the Cowboys need to set a new tempo after the Bill Callahan era ended nearly a decade ago and the team slowly saw his line age during that time.

13. Miami Dolphins - OT Kelvin Banks Jr, Texas

The Dolphins could use help at cornerback, but they need to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at all costs this season. Banks gives them some versatility.

14. Indianapolis Colts - TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

The Colts' offense needs to find a reliable threat over the middle to add a key element to head coach Shane Steichen’s offense that has lacked since his time as offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles.

15. Atlanta Falcons- DE James Pearce Jr, Tennessee

The Falcons need a jolt of speed on defense. Pearce would give them an edge rusher who can get around the corner quickly. Pearce needs time to bulk up and improve against the run. Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie would provide him the time to grow into the position.

16. Arizona Cardinals - CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

The Cardinals are in a good spot with their front seven. They could use additional flexibility in their secondary. Barron provides them both a corner and potential safety, depending on their sub packages.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

The Bengals need defensive help across the board. The team has to slow down their opponents if they want to make it back to the playoffs. Nolen gives them a disruptive three-technique that can pair well with Trey Hendrickson and become the long-term focal point of their next pass rush.

18. Seattle Seahawks - WR Tetairoa McMillian, Arizona

The Seahawks offense begins its next era under quarterback Sam Darnold. The combination of wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and McMillian gives Seattle a steady passing attack if injuries occur. He also gives them a tall wide receiver to compete for the contested catches they lost trading D.K. Metcalf.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

The Buccaneers need to find a long-term replacement for linebacker Lavonte David. This allows them to get a physical linebacker who is also solid in coverage.

20. Denver Broncos - RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

The next phase in head coach Sean Payton's expansion of the offense under quarterback Bo Nix is long-term additions at running back and tight end. Hampton provides them with an explosive running back who has the necessary size to sustain an NFL season.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers- DL Derrick Harmon, Oregon

The Steelers elect to address the quarterback at another point in this mock draft. Harmon gives them a powerful and disruptive defensive lineman who can potentially be the long-term replacement for Cameron Heyward, who has been in the league since 2011.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan

The Chargers need help at tight end and wide receiver, but the run on the defensive line forces them to provide additional help for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter right now with their zone-heavy scheme. Minter will know how to tap into Grant’s ability quicker than most defensive coordinators.

23. Green Bay Packers - WR Matthew Golden, Texas

The Packers seem to typically have offensive line, pass rushers and secondary mocked to them on a yearly basis. This time, they break the mold and take an explosive wide receiver that can give their offense a necessary jolt for the Philadelphia secondaries of the NFC. Golden provides them with over-the-top speed that the Packers have lacked for quite some time.

24. Minnesota Vikings - CB Will Johnson, Michigan

The Vikings put themselves in a good position to address multiple areas during free agency. It allows them to focus on adding in the secondary. Despite Johnson’s reported knee issue, the Vikings get good value here with one of the better ball-hawking corners outside of Travis Hunter.

25. Houston Texans - OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

The Texans could use help across the offensive line and at wide receiver. The offensive line needs to take priority to help quarterback C.J. Stroud get back to his production from his rookie season. Simmons gets time to heal from his torn patellar tendon while Cam Robinson starts at left tackle. This helps the Texans close up the hole they created with the trading of Laremy Tunsil.

26. Rams - CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

The Rams don’t get one of the tight ends to fall to them at this spot. Hairston gives them a cornerback who helps impact this season. He would provide the Rams a physical corner in run support who times his jump well when baiting the quarterback.

27. Baltimore Ravens - S Malaki Starks, Georgia

The Ravens need additional flexibility in their secondary to allow Kyle Hamilton to have more of a presence all over the field versus the last line of defense. Starks is physical in run support. He is calm in his coverage and comes in under control when making a tackle.

28. Detroit Lions - DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart, mentality-wise, fits the Detroit style. He wants to run through a defender and dominate them with his bull rushers. Stewart brings a physicality to both his rush and run support.

29. Washington Commanders - S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Head coach Dan Quinn gets a physical presence for the secondary in Washington. Emmanwori is built like Kyle Hamilton and Jaden Hicks. He hits like a freight train. Emmanwori has the ability to cover two deep.

30. Buffalo Bills - DE Mike Green, Marshall

The Bills' defense needs to get faster, stronger and more physical. They are not built for the conditions they play in. Green would provide them a relentless pass rusher opposite of Joey Bosa. He is physical in run support, but will need time to bulk up and become a reliable every-down defensive end.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Williams has the size, strength and lateral quickness to play in a zero tech, one tech and three tech on the inside to pair with Chris Jones. He can rush two gaps over and loop at full speed with minimal wasted motion. Williams can cause opposing offenses a lot of problems and take some pressure off Jones. His hand fighting is quick and he has a good bull rush to go with it.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - DE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

The Eagles built the blueprint that teams will try to mimic this season and load up on pass rushers early. General manager Howie Roseman adds another one to the mix. Scourton has the athletic ability, power and physicality in run defense to do well in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme.

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24, at 7 p.m. with the first round. The second round will begin on Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m., with the third round that night, too. The fourth through seventh rounds will begin on Saturday, April 26, at 11 a.m.

