Nick Jacobs' playoff predictions: Can the Chiefs complete the Chiefecta?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I typically write a game by game prediction once the schedule comes out. You can find that here .

This article is dedicated to who makes the playoffs, conference championships and Super Bowl winner.

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

The story line all season long will be about if the Chiefs are able to three-peat. The Chiefs are a team who knows how to win when it matters the most. The team’s core players have been through the highest pressure situations and obtained the ultimate reward, multiple times. The only thing that could derail their chance to make it to New Orleans are some very key injuries.

2. Cincinnati Bengals (12-5)

The Bengals go as Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow’s health allows the team; And if defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has enough pieces on defense to confuse opponents. This is likely the last big push for Cincinnati before they have to let some core guys move on in free agency, including the likes of Tee Higgins and maybe even Trey Hendrickson. Cincinnati has sneaky good depth to withstand injuries at multiple spots minus quarterback.

3. Houston Texans (11-6)

The Houston Texans will now get to take on a first place schedule. The team will get tested by the likes of the Bills, Packers, Jets, Lions, Cowboys, Dolphins, Chiefs and Ravens. Those games will prove where they are in the NFL pecking order. While some will doubt what head coach DeMeco Ryans is building in Houston. The foundation was set last year from them to thrive.

4. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

The AFC East is a tough division to size up for one simple reason. There is a lot of dysfunction between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. The Bills have quarterback Josh Allen who will learn to rework his game into a 2011 New England Patriots style of offense with Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid and James Cook as the focal points. Matt Milano’s injury will lead to some stumbles a long the way.

5. Baltimore Ravens (11-6)

The Ravens have a physical brand of football that will be tough for the league to match. What can get them early on is the losses on the defensive coaching staff with Mike Macdonald heading to Seattle and Anthony Weaver going to Miami. The Ravens losing three-fifths of their offensive line will likely cause some growing pains early. Head Coach John Harbaugh will find a way to mold them into a playoff contender.

6. New York Jets (10-7)

The health of Aaron Rodgers will determine if the Jets can make it into the playoffs just like last season. Behind the scenes, New York seems like a dysfunctional franchise built on a house of cards by general manager Joe Douglas. There is talent across the board on offense and defense. Rodgers' health and ability to guide the Jets to the playoffs will determine the fate of Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh will have teams in the near future that will likely put him higher than a seventh seed. Right now he is building up a powerful run game that can travel in January. The defense will likely take a couple more years worth of investments before becoming an AFC power. The Chargers have an offense that can sneak them in right now.

Left out

8. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins handed out a lot of money this offseason but they are still a finesse offense that will struggle in January because of their quarterback. The other key was losing Vic Fangio in the offseason. They are a team that might be built on speed but they seem far too relaxed in the discipline department.

9. Cleveland Browns

The Browns are a better team without Deshaun Watson. The team is unfortunately tethered to his massive contract and it will waste a quality defense until 2027.

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

The 49ers return all their key pieces on the roster and resolved contract issues with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams.

2. Green Bay Packers (12-5)

Quarterback Jordan Love has likely been haunted by his final play of the 2023 season. An unnecessary throw over the middle that lead to the end of their season. The Packers should have a strong rushing attack with Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd. Green Bay has a promising passing attack at all levels. The biggest question mark is how will defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley perform.

3. Dallas Cowboys (11-6)

The Cowboys are in a win now mode. Quarterback Dak Prescott needs to have the ultimate contract year to force Dallas to pay him or get a better offer on the open market. Head coach Mike McCarthy needs a run to the conference championship to quiet those he believe he should be fired. That motivation along with defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer should help Dallas find a top three seed.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

Tampa Bay is arguably the best of the NFC South which isn’t saying a ton. The Saints have an underwhelming roster. The Falcons lack speed on offense and the Panthers are nowhere near contention with their roster. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen has a chance to take turn this offense into an effective version of the Rams.

5. Detroit Lions (11-6)

The Lions know how to win with their brand of football. Head coach Dan Campbell has built this team into a steady presence. What is keeping them from being one of the two best teams in the league is quarterback Jared Goff. The Lions have built a system that fits his strengths. This year is the opportunity for Goff to break through that in a strong postseason run.

6. Los Angeles Rams (11-6)

Head Coach Sean McVay has an offense that can compete in the NFC without a problem. The defense has an opportunity to be phase that elevates them into a quality playoff run. The loss of Aaron Donald will be noticeable early but the long term prospects in their pass rush can slowly rise throughout the season.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (10-7)

The Eagles are a team that has a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. The team should be much higher on this list. What holds me back is head coach Nick Sirriani. A team rarely goes from 10-1 then proceeds to lose five of their final six unless there is internal turmoil or a crucial injury. Sirriani reminds me far too much of Todd Haley with his sideline antics. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will need to be the glue that holds this team together.

Left Out

8. Chicago Bears (9-8)

The Bears are a team that could sneak in to the playoffs if one of the above teams stumbles or has crucial injuries. Chicago is a couple of pass rushers and offensive linemen away from pushing the Packers and Lions in the North. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will make some wow plays but he needs a stronger pass rush to likely overcome some of his early mistakes.

9. Seattle Seahawks (8-9)

New head coach Mike Macdonald will likely need an additional year or two to build the defense into a Baltimore Ravens style of physicality. And he also will need a long term plan at quarterback. This will be a big year though in building his foundation to sustain in the NFC West for years to come.

Conference Predictions

AFC: Chiefs over Bengals

NFC: Lions over Packers

Super Bowl LIX

Chiefs over Lions

Kansas City completes the Chiefecta and goes down in the history books with their own spot in NFL lore.