Nick Jacobs’ training camp notebook: A Worthy connection

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs practice on Thursday had a lot less heat and humidity to deal with after the overnight storm.

The practice started out at 74 degrees and reached 84 degrees around 11:15 a.m.

The team continued to work on multiple team drills that simulated a long drive or the need to get into field goal range with 30 seconds on the clock. The Chiefs first team and second team defensive lines continue to dominate the interior. There is rarely a spot to run.

A key component to that has been the combination of defensive tackles Mike Pennel and Chris Jones with the first team, along with Neil Farrell with the second team. Undrafted free agent Fabien Lovett continues to show a strong punch, a good bull rush and a quick rip move to continually cause problems in run and one-on-one drills.

The highlight reel

The highlight that will have fans buzzing is from their team drill. The offense came out in a bunch formation. Rookie Xavier Worthy was able to sell safety Bryan Cook and force him to open up his hips to the boundary.

Worthy then cut off that and got inside position for the deep post. The play was designed to have Rashee Rice and Worthy meet on a scissors concept with one of the two deep routes getting up. Patrick Mahomes loaded up for the pass and connected with Worthy for the 50-yard touchdown strike.

Also during team drills, quarterback Chris Oladokun had a blitz closing his pocket in on him. The right side was designed to have a pick route with Kyle Sheets to hold the underneath coverage.

Rookie tight end Jared Wiley was able to get a clean outside release immediately since cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe sat on the underneath route. Cornerback D.J. Miller got caught in the wash and Wiley had a perfectly lofted pass to catch for a 40-yard-plus touchdown.

In the seven-on-seven portion, Mahomes connected with running back Isiah Pacheco on a wheel route with linebacker Leo Chenal in coverage. It might have been a 55-yard touchdown in a game situation but safety Chamarri Conner let up on his pursuit angle near the end zone since the play was essentially done.

Also during seven-on-seven, quarterback Carson Wentz tossed a pass high and behind wide receiver Montrell Washington. Cornerback Keith Taylor was able to tip the pass up in the air to himself and come down with the interception.

#Chiefs cornerback Keith Taylor with an interception he tipped to himself during seven-on-seven drills. #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/JoDC0UG6j6 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 1, 2024

During seven-on-seven, Wentz threw a dime to wide receiver Justyn Ross on a back shoulder throw against Joshua Williams. It was impressive placement by Wentz.

Notable faces in attendance

Some notable faces in attendance earlier today at #ChiefsCamp including @ericstonestreet and former #Chiefs assistant head coach/ offensive coordinator Brad Childress. I wonder if @RealRandyReid is selling any new jet skis? #ChiefsKingdom @KSHB41 @41IsTheMic pic.twitter.com/jGB7eSwh36 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 1, 2024

Actor and celebrity Eric Stonestreet walked down the hill decked out in his official Chiefs coaches gear. Could Randy Reid be making a return with his jet skis?

Former Chiefs offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Brad Childress also stopped by practice.

Injuries

The only addition to the injury report today was safety Deon Bush. Bush walked down ahead of practice in jersey and shorts. He was designated with ankle injury.

Others on the report: Tight end Izaiah Gathings (hamstring), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (ankle) and linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow).

Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring) ,safety Justin Reid (quad), wide receiver Justin Watson (foot) were also mentioned, but injured last week.

Up Next

The Chiefs will be back out on the practice field on Friday morning at 9:15 a.m., weather permitting.

