Nick Jacobs’ training camp notebook Saturday, July 27th

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Today’s camp notebook is going to have a little less to it. The effects of their first padded practice showed on the field at times. Some missed connections in the passing offense, and the ground game was tough to come by on a regular basis.

The offense appeared to be working on their short to intermediate passing game along with play-action passes.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected multiple times off of play-action pass with Hollywood Brown over the middle on a 15-yard pickup. He also connected with tight end Travis Kelce in some goal line play-action work with misdirection. Mahomes sold the play-fake well.

Rookie Jaden Hicks made his presence felt today when he laid a nice hit on running back Keaontay Ingram and stopped him in his tracks. Hicks also had an interception during 7-on-7 when Mahomes tossed what appeared to be a no look pass to tight end Noah Gray over the middle.

Rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia is slowly staking his claim to the number one left tackle spot. He is going to make rookie mistakes at times as he acclimates to the NFL speed. He showed good growth today when he held his own against Chris Jones during a one-on-one rep. There was no panic in his kick step. He got to where he needed to be and kept Jones at bay.

The Highlight Reel

Running back Isiah Pacheco had a big run during team. Right guard Trey Smith helped create a massive hole that allowed Pacheco to get to top end speed quickly. Smith was celebrating afterwards as if it was the game winning play.

Pop kickin' it up a gear 💨 @isiah_pachecoRB pic.twitter.com/nnXSoccqVu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 27, 2024

Quarterback Carson Wentz tossed a deep ball up to Montrell Washington during team. Washington was running a deep post. He was able to track it and adjust to make a great diving catch that put the team in the redzone.

Summer is for diving... catches 🙌 pic.twitter.com/M48FtnX729 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 27, 2024

Injuries

Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson had a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Justin Watson did not practice after injuring his foot on Wednesday.

Up Next

The Chiefs will be back on the field Sunday morning for a 9:15 a.m. practice.

