Nick Jacobs’ training camp notebook: The heat was on Wednesday at Chiefs practice

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' practice on Wednesday had a blend of heat and humidity.

The temperature was already 86 degrees at the beginning of a 9:15 a.m. practice.

The team was able to get quality work in despite the temperatures.

Wednesday included a blend of nine-on-seven in the run game and three-on-three with wide receivers and defensive backs.

The team also had one-on-one for receivers versus defensive backs and two-on-two for the defensive line versus offensive line.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also had a the team work on a 90-second drill.

That is designed to force the team to drive 75-plus yards for a touchdown or kick a field goal.

They finished off with a long drive drill that forces the team to gut out a 12-20 play drive.

It provides conditioning, stamina and forces them to be put in a situation where they need to maintain mental focus when tired.

The highlight reel

Quarterback Carson Wentz delivered two big throws during team drills.

His first one was a deep pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Wentz was given plenty of time to sit in the pocket and deliver a dime to Hardman.

It was a big 20-yard plus throw that got the team to midfield.

The same drive, Wentz found wide receiver Nikko Remigio near the boundary for another 25-yard plus pickup.

This put the second-team inside the rezone to convert the field goal with three seconds left.

During the one-on-one portion of wide receiver versus defensive backs, Remigio was able to get an outside release on cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe.

He then climbed back on top of the vertical route and made a perfect over the shoulder catch.

In the seven-on-seven portion, quarterback Patrick Mahomes lofted up a pass to Xavier Worthy on a wheel route.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph turned his head around once he saw Worthy look back for the ball, Joseph boxed out and came up with the interception despite Worthy’s best effort to rip the ball out.

Injuries

The following injuries occurred on Wednesday: Tight end Izaiah Gathings (hamstring), wide receiver Ladarius Toney (ankle), offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (ankle), offensive guard McKade Mettauer (ankle) and linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow)

Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring), safety Justin Reid (quad), and wide receiver Justin Watson (foot) were also mentioned but injured last week.

Up next

The Chiefs will be back out on the practice field on Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. weather permitting.

