Nick Jacobs’ training camp notebook: Training camp practices nearly over in St. Joseph for 2024

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs are nearing the end of their time at Missouri Western State University. Wednesday was likely the last practice in pads before the team breaks camp in St. Joseph.

The final practice in St. Joseph is typically more of a 10-10-10 style of day that wraps up in less than 90 minutes.

The team had additional install periods today in advance of team drills. They blended some scout teams looks during parts of the practice, along with a great deal of red zone and goal line work.

The team had a nine vs. seven portion to work on the run game while receivers and defensive backs worked one-on-one.

They also had a seven-on-seven period for the wide receivers, linebackers and defensive backs as the offensive line and defensive line got in a final one-on-one drill.

The Highlight Reel

During the first team portion, quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled out to his right and tossed a no-look pass back inside the middle of the field to wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a touchdown. Mahomes was able to get the ball through a tight window and executed the play to perfection.

Backup quarterback Carson Wentz dropped a dime right in the bread basket to wide receiver Montrell Washington on a go route for a catch of more than 60 yards.

During the third portion of team in goal line work, Mahomes tossed a perfect sidearm pass to wide receiver Rashee Rice over the middle in the back of the end zone. It was another tight window, and once again Mahomes perfectly placed the ball.

Wentz lofted a fade ball to wide receiver Justyn Ross in the end zone. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph deflected the ball, but the spin on the ball took it back toward Ross. He was able to make the catch and tap both feet in bounds before falling out-of-bounds.

Finally, Wentz lofted a pass to Hardman in the back of the end zone. Hardman leaped for the ball and tapped both feet in bounds before going out of the back of the end zone.

Injuries

Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor left practice in the front seat of the cart during one-on-one drills. Taylor sustained a shoulder injury, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN

Running back Louis Rees-Zammit walked down the hill before practice in sweatpants and a jersey. The team said he had a back injury.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones walked down to the field without pads and a helmet, as did offensive lineman Wanya Morris, who had a compression sleeve on his right leg.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was not seen at practice today.

Next up

Thursday is the final day of Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph and will start earlier with practice at 8:15 a.m. It's Military Appreciation Day. This will be the final public practice of the season.

