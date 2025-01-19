Parkville Chiefs fans celebrate win, ready for more

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Some Kansas City Chiefs fans have developed unique strategies to help boost their team’s chances.

“My mom and dad had season tickets, so growing up, I would go with them. These are from the '80s, and they’re good luck charms,” Adelaide Wills said while showing off her pompoms — mementos from her family’s tradition of supporting the team. “They've worked for the last couple of years, so we’re going for three to win the Super Bowl."

For some, game-day rituals involve more than just good luck charms.

“She’s been getting ready all morning. I’ve been saying, ‘Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go. I can’t wait,’” said Allen Smith, commenting on his wife’s effort to dress from head to toe in Chiefs gear.

Every time the Smith family can, they go to Johnny’s Tavern in Parkville for Chiefs games.

“This place has a game-day atmosphere," he said. "It’s like being at the stadium. Everybody is into it, excited, enjoying it."

During the AFC Divisional game, that love and passion spread throughout the tavern. It was cold outside, but at Johnny’s, the warmth came from hugs and high-fives — from people who didn’t even know each other.

While Chiefs fans know how to celebrate, it hasn’t always been this way.

“Daddy’s always talking about how they weren’t good for his whole life, and now they’re good. He’s always telling me we’re so lucky,” said fan Jude Cleveland.

And with the AFC Championship next weekend, fans hope such luck continues.

