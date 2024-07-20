Watch Now
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes revealed Friday in an Instagram reel their third child together will be a girl

Posted at 9:19 PM, Jul 19, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, revealed in an Instagram reel Friday their third child will be a girl.

The couple. along with their two children, made the announcement just days after they announced Brittany Mahomes's pregnancy.

Their daughter, Sterling, is three years old and their son, Bronze, is 19 months old.

Mahomes, arguably the National Football League's best quarterback, has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories in the past five years.

Their latest championship came in February when the team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

