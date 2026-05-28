Patrick Mahomes among Chiefs players participating in OTAs on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, participated in OTAs on Thursday.

Following OTAs, Drue Tranquill and George Karlaftis are set to speak with the media at 2:30 p.m.

Live coverage will be available in the media player below.

Head Coach Andy Reid, Mahomes and Trey Smith took the podium Thursday afternoon to answer questions.

You can watch the press conference in the video player below.

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Trey Smith speak with the media after OTAs Thursday

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