Patrick Mahomes on playing in front of Bills fans: 'They don't like us'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has made enough trips to Buffalo to know he and the Kansas City Chiefs shouldn’t expect a warm welcome from Bills fans on Sunday.

“They don’t like us,” Mahomes said.

Can you blame them?

Since 2020, Mahomes and the Chiefs have blocked Josh Allen and the Bills' path to the Super Bowl with four playoff wins, including Buffalo's 32-29 loss in the AFC championship game in January.

The most memorable was Kansas City’s 42-36 overtime win in a divisional-round meeting in January 2022, since dubbed “13 Seconds.” That’s how much time Mahomes had to complete two passes for 44 yards and set up Harrison Butker's tying, 49-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.

The stakes of Sunday’s meeting aren't as high, yet the Chiefs (5-3) and Bills (5-2) have playoff seeding to think about.

If there’s any solace in Buffalo, it’s that the Bills have won four straight in the regular season against their fellow AFC contender.

Buffalo fans may not like the Chiefs, but the team certainly has the Bills' respect.

Allen recounted the number of times he and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo have exchanged greetings following games, no matter the outcome.

“Sometimes it just kind of happens, we’re walking by and sometimes we look for each other,” Allen said. “Yes, I would say there is mutual respect, at least I hope there is.”

Allen is 4-1 the regular season against KC, averaging 252 yards passing with 13 overall touchdowns (10 passing) and three interceptions.

On Sunday, the quarterback will be challenged by Spagnuolo's defense, which ranks fourth in the NFL and third against the pass. Kansas City has allowed a combined 652 yards and 24 points during a three-game win streak.

Meanwhile, Allen and the Bills' passing attack have struggled over a four-game stretch in which he’s thrown four interceptions, lost a fumble and had difficulty finding open receivers downfield.

“It’s just some of the smaller things and again, it pertains to what I’m doing,” Allen said.

Buffalo has a dynamic ground attack featuring James Cook, who rushed for a career-best 216 yards and scored twice in a 40-9 win over Carolina last weekend.

Mahomes, meantime, has been on a roll, taking advantage of an offense that has a nearly full complement of threats.

Receiver Xavier Worthy is back after hurting his shoulder in Week 1. Fellow wideout Rashee Rice has been a dynamic option since his return from a six-game NFL suspension for his role in a high-speed car crash in Dallas in March 2024.

Whatever welcome Mahomes receives, the quarterback intends to enjoy what should be a raucous atmosphere.

“When you watch on TV growing up, that’s the environment you want to play in,” he said, before noting it could be his final game at the 52-year-old stadium, with the Bills moving to a new facility across the street next year.

“I love playing in historic stadiums, and that stadium has had so many great players play in it,” Mahomes said. Him among them.

Hair-raising

Bills coach Sean McDermott fondly recalls his 12 seasons with the Eagles, when he worked under now-Chiefs coach Andy Reid. And yes, those memories include Reid firing McDermott as Philadelphia's defensive coordinator following the 2010 season.

McDermott said Reid’s encouraging words in dismissing him helped him turn a low point into eventually landing the Bills job in 2017.

The two remain close.

“He is very thorough,” Reid said, before joking about McDermott going bald. “I had him when he was a pup. I joke, I had him when he had hair.”

Happy Hunt-ing

The Chiefs could be without leading rusher Isiah Pacheco, who hurt his knee against Washington on Monday night, and leaving one of their thinnest position groups even thinner. Kareem Hunt is in line to get more snaps alongside rookie Brashard Smith. And Elijah Mitchell could be active for the first time this season after signing as a free agent.

“We’ve got some other guys that can make plays,” Hunt said. “Definitely ready for whatever I’m asked to do.”

Offensive line shuffle

Kansas City is still without left tackle Josh Simmons, its first-round draft pick, who has been away from the team while dealing with a family situation. Jaylon Moore will start again in his place. But the Chiefs could have standout right guard Trey Smith back after he missed one game with a back ailment.

Welcome back?

Bills receiver Gabe Davis practiced for the first time this week since he tore the meniscus in his left knee last November with Jacksonville. He spent his first four seasons in Buffalo and is currently on the Bills' practice squad.

Davis is best remembered for setting an NFL playoff record with four touchdown receptions in the overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Though it’s unclear if the Bills will activate Davis this weekend, the receiver has quickly re-established his chemistry with Allen.

“I don’t think there’s anything we need to talk about or really learn about each other,” Davis said. “We’ve done it a lot, and it just feels like second nature at this point.”

