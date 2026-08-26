Patrick Mahomes to sit again as Chiefs end preseason against Seahawks Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play in Kansas City's preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night, the first time the two-time MVP has gone through a full scheduled preseason without appearing in a game.

Mahomes is making his comeback after tearing ligaments in his knee in December. But while he's been on or ahead of schedule since the ensuing surgery, and taken part in the entire offseason program and training camp, it was always expected that Mahomes would not appear in any of the three tuneups ahead of the regular season.

The Chiefs play Denver in a marquee Monday night showdown Sept. 14. And Mahomes plans to be on the field then.

“It’s the amount of time they've said from the beginning, that if I did everything the right way, I would be ready to play Week 1,” he said. “I’m someone, if you put (a target) in front of me, I want to go out and get it and maximize every single opportunity, every rep in the weight room, every hour that I can spend in the building to get my body right.”

Mahomes has missed a preseason before, when the NFL canceled it entirely in 2020 amid the pandemic. He went on to have one of the best seasons of his career, throwing for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns and only six interceptions as Kansas City went 14-2 and beat Buffalo for the AFC championship, before losing to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.

“You know, this week we've kind of treated it more like a game week, being able to go in that same process — have Wednesday practice and then a Thursday practice, take my notes the same and watch same film that I’ll usually watch. I think that’s kind of how I prepare,” Mahomes said. "Get out there on the practice field and treat every rep like it’s the most important rep.

“I think if you can do that,” Mahomes said, "you’ll be ready to go whenever you get that opportunity to go out there in the game.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that backup quarterback Justin Fields also is unlikely to play against the Seahawks, though many offensive starters will get at least a few reps. Fourth-string quarterback Chris Oladokun remains in the concussion protocol, so it is possible that seventh-round pick Garrett Nussmeier will play al l of the Chiefs' preseason finale.

Nussmeier has been impressive in extended reps in their first two preseason games.

“He's done a nice job, thrown right in the fire with the first group. I thought he handled it well,” Reid said. “He looked like he stepped in, took it on, good leadership, tempo in and out of the huddle. It was all positive. It'll pay off down the road.

“I'm sure they would all love to play a game," Reid added, “and now he has a chance, potentially.”

Reid did not say whether wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, who have been held out of the first two preseason games while coming back from injuries, would play against the Seahawks. Rice had surgery to clean up some debris in his knee earlier in the offseason, and Worthy has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he sustained earlier in training camp.

Running back Kenneth Walker III also is unlikely to play after missing practice time this week with a swollen ankle.

“He's OK. He's going to be fine,” Reid said. “We're just trying to get that swelling out of there.”

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