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Report: Chiefs add multi-time Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker to practice squad

Justin Tucker
Eric Christian Smith/AP
Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) watches his extra point against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston.
Justin Tucker
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have brought in some insurance for their special teams kicking game.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team is adding 7-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker to their practice squad.

Tucker spent his entire career in a Baltimore Raven uniform until he was released and later suspended 10-games for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

While Harrison Butker remains the club's lead kicker, he's missed 15 total kicks since the start of the 2025 season.

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