Report: Chiefs add multi-time Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker to practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have brought in some insurance for their special teams kicking game.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team is adding 7-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker to their practice squad.

Tucker spent his entire career in a Baltimore Raven uniform until he was released and later suspended 10-games for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

While Harrison Butker remains the club's lead kicker, he's missed 15 total kicks since the start of the 2025 season.