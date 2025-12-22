Report: Chiefs backup Gardner Minshew avoids ACL tear, but will miss time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Gardner Minshew has reportedly avoided an ACL tear but will still miss time.

Minshew, replacing Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes after Mahomes went down with a torn ACL and LCL, suffered a left knee injury on the third play of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Minshew attempted to play through the injury but was ineffective through the first quarter, forcing the Chiefs to turn to reserve quarterback Chris Oladokun, who finished out the game.

On Monday, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that scans revealed Minshew avoided an ACL tear but is still expected to miss time.

Test also showed that Gardner Minshew did not tear his ACL as feared, per sources. He is expected to miss time, but his ACL is intact. https://t.co/V8MAYdsTdk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2025

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport had additional information about Minshew’s injury, saying he suffered a “non-displaced tibial plateau fracture” that will land Minshew on the IR and end his season.

More specifically, this would be called a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture, one that ends his season and puts Gardner Minshew on IR, source says. Basically, a very bad bone bruise.



But no surgery needed. https://t.co/BvCcHzjMfY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2025

Rapoport said surgery will not be needed.

Also Monday, Schefter reported the team signed long-time reserve quarterback Shane Buechele off of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

With Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew injuring their knees in back-to-back weeks, the Chiefs are signing QB Shane Buechele off the Bills’ practice squad, per source. Buechele spent the 2021-‘22 seasons with the Chiefs. He needs to pass a physical, but he is headed to Kansas… pic.twitter.com/oJFX8R4KBT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2025

The team has a short week as they get set to host the Denver Broncos on Christmas night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

You can watch the game on KSHB 41.

