Report: Chiefs backup Gardner Minshew avoids ACL tear, but will miss time

George Walker IV/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Gardner Minshew has reportedly avoided an ACL tear but will still miss time.

Minshew, replacing Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes after Mahomes went down with a torn ACL and LCL, suffered a left knee injury on the third play of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Minshew attempted to play through the injury but was ineffective through the first quarter, forcing the Chiefs to turn to reserve quarterback Chris Oladokun, who finished out the game.

On Monday, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that scans revealed Minshew avoided an ACL tear but is still expected to miss time.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport had additional information about Minshew’s injury, saying he suffered a “non-displaced tibial plateau fracture” that will land Minshew on the IR and end his season.

Rapoport said surgery will not be needed.

Also Monday, Schefter reported the team signed long-time reserve quarterback Shane Buechele off of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

The team has a short week as they get set to host the Denver Broncos on Christmas night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

You can watch the game on KSHB 41.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

