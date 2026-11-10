Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Report: Chiefs bolster WR group, trade for Colts’ Josh Downs

Colts Chiefs Football
Reed Hoffmann/AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'jarius Sneed (38) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Colts Chiefs Football
Posted
Add KSHB as a Google Preferred Source

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have added to their wide receiver room just before the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs acquired Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs.

The Chiefs have been navigating a spate of injuries at wide receiver, including a recent hamstring injury to Xavier Worthy.

Downs, 25, was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Colts.

In his first four seasons in the league, Downs has caught 231 passes for 2,494 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s started seven games this season, catching 33 passes for 354 yads and one touchdown.

In addition to Downs, the Chiefs acquired the Colts’ 7th-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. In exchange, the Chiefs traded away their fourth and fifth round picks in next year’s draft.

Report a typo