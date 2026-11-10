Report: Chiefs bolster WR group, trade for Colts’ Josh Downs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have added to their wide receiver room just before the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs acquired Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs.

Trade: the Colts are trading wide receiver Josh Downs to the Chiefs, sources tell @rapsheet and me. pic.twitter.com/aeFPTfnUI2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026

The Chiefs have been navigating a spate of injuries at wide receiver, including a recent hamstring injury to Xavier Worthy.

Downs, 25, was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Colts.

In his first four seasons in the league, Downs has caught 231 passes for 2,494 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s started seven games this season, catching 33 passes for 354 yads and one touchdown.

In addition to Downs, the Chiefs acquired the Colts’ 7th-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. In exchange, the Chiefs traded away their fourth and fifth round picks in next year’s draft.

Trade! The Chiefs are acquiring WR Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Colts for 2027 fourth-round and fifth-round picks, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.



Kansas City lands a receiver at the buzzer, while Indianapolis keeps loading up for the future. pic.twitter.com/ctYRKBME8w — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 10, 2026

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