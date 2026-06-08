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Report: Chiefs, CB L’Jarius Sneed set for reunion

L'Jarius Sneed
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is introduced prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
L'Jarius Sneed
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed might be set to rejoin his former team.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Monday that the club is planning to sign Sneed back to the club.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the team signed Sneed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Sneed, 29, spent his first four seasons in Kansas City, where he quickly developed into a key component of the team’s Super Bowl-winning secondary.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Sneed signed a new contract with the Tennessee Titans, but only played in a total of 12 games over the following two seasons.

In four seasons in Kansas City, Sneed collected 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles and recorded 6.5 sacks. Sneed’s play in the playoffs, including a key forced fumble in an AFC Championship game against Baltimore, led the team to back-to-back Super Bowl championships.

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