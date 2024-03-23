REPORT: Chiefs finalizing trade of L'Jarius Sneed to Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-time Super Bowl champion L’Jarius Sneed is reportedly being traded to the Tennessee Titans. The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to receive a third- round draft pick in 2025.

The teams will swap seventh round picks with the Chiefs getting the 227th pick. The Titans will receive the Chiefs 252nd overall picks per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Trade: Chiefs are finalizing a deal to send franchise CB L’Jarius Snead to the Titans, per league sources.



Chiefs are expected to receive a 2025 3rd-round pick, in addition to a 2024 7th-round pick flop, while Snead will sign a new contract. Trade is pending physical for Sneed. pic.twitter.com/GWjyKAgxZq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2024

Per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Sneed’s contract is reportedly 4 years, $76 million with $55 million guaranteed. All of this is contingent on Sneed passing a physical with the Titans at a later date.

$76M over 4 years for L'Jarius Sneed to the #Titans, per sources. https://t.co/swZliQ9vyk — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 23, 2024

Sneed received the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Chiefs on March 4th. The tag was worth $19.8 million.

Once the trade is official, the Chiefs will have an additional $19.8 million in cap space.

Per overthecap.com, the Chiefs are projected to have around $7.6 million in cap space before the trade.

The movement of Sneed to the Titans would put the Chiefs at around $27.4 million in cap space.

