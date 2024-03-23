Watch Now
REPORT: Chiefs finalizing trade of L'Jarius Sneed to Titans

Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is introduced prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Posted at 10:37 PM, Mar 22, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-time Super Bowl champion L’Jarius Sneed is reportedly being traded to the Tennessee Titans. The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to receive a third- round draft pick in 2025.

The teams will swap seventh round picks with the Chiefs getting the 227th pick. The Titans will receive the Chiefs 252nd overall picks per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Sneed’s contract is reportedly 4 years, $76 million with $55 million guaranteed. All of this is contingent on Sneed passing a physical with the Titans at a later date.

Sneed received the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Chiefs on March 4th. The tag was worth $19.8 million.

Once the trade is official, the Chiefs will have an additional $19.8 million in cap space.

Per overthecap.com, the Chiefs are projected to have around $7.6 million in cap space before the trade.

The movement of Sneed to the Titans would put the Chiefs at around $27.4 million in cap space.

