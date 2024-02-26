Report | Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expected to become highest-paid coach in NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming off back-to-back Super Bowl victories, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is expected to become the highest-paid coach in the NFL.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared that Reid is expected to negotiate his contract with the Chiefs in the coming weeks.

Reid currently ranks eighth in the NFL in average annual value and third in the AFC West, following Sean Payton with the Broncos and Charges coach Jim Harbaugh, per Pelissero.

Pelissero also shared that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, who is one of the lowest-paid GMs in the NFL, is due to pen a new contract.

After the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win, Reid told members of the media that he hasn't "even thought about" retirement.

“I’m the old guy now, so I guess I’m going to be asked that,” Reid said. “But I really haven’t gone there. I haven’t thought about it.”

