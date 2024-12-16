Report: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes suffered ‘mild high-ankle sprain’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a “mild high-ankle” sprain in Sunday’s 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the diagnosis late Monday morning, matching the team’s initial thoughts on Sunday.

Monday’s injury diagnosis didn’t appear to immediately impact Mahomes’ availability for the team’s final regular season home game of the year this Saturday against the Houston Texans.

Following Sunday’s win, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described his star quarterback as “week-to-week,” a description Rapoport used in his Monday update.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes' right ankle: 'It's not broken, but it's sore'

Playing behind a reshuffled offensive line, which featured a fourth left tackle and third in the last three weeks, Mahomes spent most of the second half Sunday getting beat up by the Cleveland Browns’ pass rush and planted into the Huntington Bank Field turf.

It was fourth-and-3 at the Browns' 39-yard line as the fourth-quarter clock rolled under 8 minutes remaining.

With the pass rush pinching from both sides, Mahomes slid forward, spotted JuJu Smith-Schuster and tried a jump pass for the first down.

As he leaped, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson wrapped up Mahomes’ legs from behind and landed on the back of his legs.

"I haven't seen it, but it felt like somebody hit me from behind, so I kind of just got rolled up on, which happens in football," Mahomes said. "I tried to bounce back up, but obviously it hurt a little bit."

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on prepping for Saturday game: 'We'll just get after the rehab'

