REPORT: Chiefs RB Pacheco fractures fibula

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports Monday morning indicated Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pacheco was seen leaving GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday in a walking boot and on crutches.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said initial tests on Pacheco revealed the fracture.

#Chiefs star RB Isiah Pacheco, who left the stadium in a walking boot and crutches, fractured his fibula based on initial tests, sources say.



More information coming to determine severity and associated damage, but Pacheco is set to miss real time. pic.twitter.com/9xA4hOsMyE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2024

Rapoport said Pacheco could be placed on injured reserve and miss several weeks.

