REPORT: Chiefs RB Pacheco fractures fibula

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports Monday morning indicated Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pacheco was seen leaving GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday in a walking boot and on crutches.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said initial tests on Pacheco revealed the fracture.
#Chiefs star RB Isiah Pacheco, who left the stadium in a walking boot and crutches, fractured his fibula based on initial tests, sources say.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2024
More information coming to determine severity and associated damage, but Pacheco is set to miss real time. pic.twitter.com/9xA4hOsMyE
Rapoport said Pacheco could be placed on injured reserve and miss several weeks.
From @GMFB: #Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula and will likely be placed on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/CgWHrO18LU— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2024
This is a developing story and will be updated.