REPORT: Chiefs RB Pacheco fractures fibula

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) tries to get around Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 26-25. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports Monday morning indicated Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pacheco was seen leaving GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday in a walking boot and on crutches.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said initial tests on Pacheco revealed the fracture.

Rapoport said Pacheco could be placed on injured reserve and miss several weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

