Report: Chiefs request to interview Eric Bieniemy for offensive coordinator position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly requested to interview Eric Bieniemy for the team’s offensive coordinator position, per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Bieniemy is no stranger to Andy Reid’s squad.

He served as the Chiefs’ running backs coach from 2013-17 before transitioning to the offensive coordinator role from 2018-22.

He ultimately left in search of a head coaching position. However, that dream never came to fruition.

Bieniemy spent one year as the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders before trying the college football circuit, where he was the offensive coordinator/associate head coach at UCLA.

This past year, Bieniemy returned to the NFL as the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears.

Years ago, when Bieniemy's departure was clear, Reid said he hoped Bieniemy could find an opportunity that allowed him to “run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.”

“Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us and, I think he’s tremendous for the National Football League,” Reid said in 2023.

Matt Nagy took over as offensive coordinator after Bieniemy.

With Nagy's contract expiring, several teams have attempted to court him, including the Titans, where he is reportedly a finalist for the open head coach job.

