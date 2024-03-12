Report: Chiefs sign former Bengals TE Irv Smith

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed former Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bengals free-agent tight end Irv Smith Jr. reached agreement a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per source. pic.twitter.com/dB5QZWI9Z9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Smith spent the 2019-2022 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and played the 2023 season with Cincinnati.

NBC Sports reported the 2019 second-round draft pick has played 49 games with 21 starts. He’s also recorded 109 career catches for 973 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Smith has struggled with several injuries in the last few years. He missed the 2021 season due to a knee injury and struggled with his ankle in 2022, per the Cincinnati Bengals.

Before his NFL career, the New Orleans native played for the University of Alabama and was part of the 2017 national championship team.

Both Smith's father and uncle played for the NFL in the 90s, per the Bengals.

